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Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion In The Daily LITG, 27th October 2026

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Young Sheldon
"A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs" — Pictured: Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon Photo Credit: Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

  1. Young Sheldon Writers Had Parsons/Sheldon-Barber/George Reunion Plans
  2. 15 Official Marvel Comics February 2027 Solicits, Frankensteined
  3. Mad Cave Studios Gets A Marvel Licence For Andy Kubert's X-Men In 2027
  4. KPop Demon Hunters Comes To Immersive Gamebox With a New Experience
  5. Art Spiegelman Uses A.I. On His Comic, Gail Simone Has An X-Men Take
  6. Official Marvel Solicits: Midnight Spider-Man/X-Men/Fantastic Four #5
  7. Mego Spider-Man Set 2 Brings Back Four Classic Marvel Figures
  8. Dan DiDio, From DC Comics Publisher To Reviving Secret Agent X-9
  9. Pokémon TCG Pocket Adds Dual-Type Cards With Dual Fusion Expansion
  10. Superman: The Wedding Album – 30th Anniversary Special #1 Preview

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Absolute Justice League

The Daily LITG, 27th of September, 2025
Absolute Evil
  1. GOSSIP: The Absolute Justice League To Be Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Good News for X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Fans
  3. Gossip: Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker And Absolute Robin (Spoilers)
  4. Peach Momoko Chaos At Comic-Con San Diego Málaga This Weekend
  5. Absolute Evil #1 Preview: Villains' Day Off: No Heroes, No Problem
  6. Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris": Yup, They Went There (SPOILER)
  7. Absolute Green Arrow, Up Against Absolute Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
  8. A Look At How Cyclops Time Travels In X-Men Age Of Revelation Overture
  9. PrintWatch: Superman, Batman, Godzilla, Thor, Battleworld & Big Rig
  10. DC Reprints Gotham Sampler Without Red Hood, Replaced By Knightfight
  11. Longlist For First Graphic Novel Award 2025, Announced At The Lakes
  12. A1 And Deadline Relaunch Together As A1Deadline, Sign Up Here
  13. GOSSIP: The Absolute Justice League To Be Revealed (Spoilers)
  14. David Nakayama 1:250 Blind Bag Variant For TMNT #13
  15. Superman & Justice League in The Daily LITG, 26th of September, 2025
  16. An Evening Under The Blankets With Craig Thompson In London Next Week
Mark Millar Stopped Netflix Buying Valiant, So The Chinese Bought It?
Mark Millar screencap YouTube

LITG two years ago, Mark Millar and Marvel

  1. Mark Millar Meets With Marvel For A Project "Bigger Than Civil War"
  2. First Look At Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman in DC All In
  3. Skottie Young's Covers For Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
  4. The Last of Us Day Brings Ominous Season 2 Teaser, Key Art Posters
  5. Diamond Debuts Power Rangers Death Ranger Gallery Diorama
  6. Absolute Batman #1 Gets Second Print, Will Sell Quarter Of A Million
  7. The Secret Origin Of Kingdom Come That Even Alex Ross May Not Know
  8. West Coast Avengers #1 Introduces Henchman-Turned-Hero, Blue Bolt
  9. Build the Red Rocket Diner from Fallout with Mattel's New MEGA Set
  10. Hasbro Debuts New Transformers One Studio Series Sentinel Prime
  11. L.B. Cole's Sought-After Cat-Man Comics Covers, Up for Auction
  12. The Tragedies and Triumphs of Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
  13. Dave Elliott, New Publisher/EIC of Mechanical Cake with Ridley Scott
  14. Schomburg, Robinson, Moldoff, Meskin on Black Terror, Up for Auction
  15. The Jack Kamen Comics that Got Blue Beetle Banned, Up for Auction
  16. Will Unpredictable Events Open Doors to Golden Age Comic Bargains?
  17. Elliot! S Maggin's New Novel, Lexcorp, is Published Next Month
  18. Metal Warrior & Type O Negative Get Graphic Novels From Z2 in December
  19. The Wild Holyoke Era of the Golden Age Blue Beetle, Up for Auction
  20. Kamen America in Antarctic Press' December 2024 Solicits
  21. Absolute DC Comics & DC All-In in the Daily LITG, 26th September 2024
New Transformers Core Class Figures Unveiled by Hasbro 
Credit: Hasbro

LITG three years ago, NERF x Magic: The Gathering

  1. Hasbro Debuts a New Series of Transformers with the Armorizers
  2. Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
  3. Bethesda Softworks Makes Two Reveals During 2023 Tokyo Game Show
  4. Superman Disputes He Ever Had A Mullet, Lois Disagrees (Spoilers)
  5. Authors Discover Pirated Versions of Their Books Used to Train Meta AI
  6. There Is Very Little To Spoil About Transformers #1 from Image Comics
  7. Pokemon GO Announces October 2023 Spotlight Hours
  8. Batman Beyond, Cats, Doom Patrol And John Constantine (Spoilers)
  9. WGA Members Grant Morrison & Brian Bendis' New Comic, General Strike
  10. Zealot And Grifter, A Tale As Old As Cross-Time (WildCATS Spoilers)
  11. Creature Commandos: James Gunn All About DCU "Strange and Unsung"
  12. Bikini Sentai G-Rangers in Antarctic Press 2023 Solicits
  13. Kimberly's Street Fighter Masters In Udon December 2023 Solicits
  14. Robert Ahmad's Spellweaver Comes to Keenspot December 2023 Solicits
  15. The Flame Powers Up in Fox's The Flame #4, up for Auction
  16. There Is Bloody Loads To Spoil About Void Rivals #4 from Image Comics
  17. Batman Beyond, Cats, Doom Patrol And John Constantine (Spoilers)
  18. What to Buy For the Man Who is Still Thinking About the Roman Empire
  19. GTO Creator Frustrated at Publisher for Favoring TV Special Over Manga
  20. NERF x Magic: The Gathering in the Daily LITG, 26th September 2023

Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion In The Daily LITG, 27th October 2026

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn's Opening

  1. Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
  2. Gaiman "Appreciates" Your Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Notes
  3. Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
  4. XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
  5. Gotham City Year One Previews With Racially Offensive Language Warning
  6. Pokémon TCG: Fossil Zapdos Card On Auction At Heritage Auctions
  7. The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum
  8. Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Actress
  9. From John Byrne's 1978 Uncanny X-Men to 1995's Speculator Burn Out
  10. Final Space Creator Olan Rogers Shares Some Heartbreaking News
  11. Star Wars Tells Tales Of The Jedi, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  12. Kiara Valdez & Diana Tsai Santos Auction YA Graphic Novel Stepping Up
  13. "I Witnessed" – A New Kids True Crime Graphic Novel Line
  14. Hack/Slash Vs Nineties Image Comics In Image! Anthology
  15. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Gets A Second WebToons Season
  16. About Comics Collects And Publishes Margaret Ahern's Beano
  17. Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Actress
  18. British Comic Book Folk React To The Collapse Of Pound Sterling
  19. I'm The Grim Reaper, Jumps From Webtoon To Viz Print Manga
  20. Constantine Sequel News? Damn Them All Instead
  21. Alan Moore Promoting Illuminations With Online Talks And A Free Badge
  22. Neil Gaiman Appreciation in The Daily LITG, 26th September 2022
Young Sheldon Big Bang Reunion In The Daily LITG, 27th October 2026
Screencap

LITG five years ago, A First Look at The Last of Us

  1. The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
  2. McFarlane Toys Pre-orders Land with Red Hood, Batgirl, and Batman
  3. Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
  4. Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man
  5. Moon Knight Beats Turtles Beats Batman, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  6. Superman Canceled From The Justice League Over Politics (Spoilers)
  7. Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers- Daily LITG, 26th of September 2021
  8. Pokémon GO Announces October 2021 Raid Bosses With New Genesect
  9. When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
  10. Why Hasn't DC Revived Gen 13? Wizard 1/2 Issue CGC 9.8 At Auction
  11. The Punisher and Spider-Man in Western Penn (and Elsewhere) at Auction
  12. Valiant's Shadowman Returns In January With Cullen Bunn, Pedro Andreo
  13. Denny O'Neil and Joe Quesada's Batman: Sword of Azrael, Up for Auction
  14. The Underappreciated Saga of Deathlock, Up for Auction
  15. A Tour of the Alien Universe in Classic Dark Horse Comics at Auction
  16. Harbinger: Children of the Eighth Day Blue Bird Variant, at Auction
  17. Mark Sable & Chris Anderson Launch Satanic Panic With Chaotic Neutral
Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO Again and The Daily LITG 27th September 2020
Punisher Pikachu for LITG YouTube screencap.

LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO

  1. Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
  2. Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
  3. The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
  4. DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
  5. GI Joe Classified Reveals From Hasbro Pulsecon Include Zartan, Firefly
  6. Animal Kingdom: Where Things Were Left & What We Want for Season 5
  7. Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Honor Makes Dave Bautista Want to Puke
  8. Marvel Legends Avengers Wave 2 Includes Buildable Joe Fixit
  9. New Look For Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown Revealed (Spoilers)
  10. That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  11. John Sanders Tell-All Book About Action and Other UK Comics Secrets
  12. Shuri First Black Panther Appearance Original Artwork On Sale Tomorrow
  13. Doctor Who Comics Team Bring Death To Life
  14. Speedy's Cafe, As Seen in BBC's Sherlock, Is For Sale
  15. Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams is Naoki Urusawa's Oddball Heist Comedy

LITG seven years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

  1. Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
  2. "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
  3. Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
  4. Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
  5. Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
  6. Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
  7. Kitty Pryde – the New Red Queen of The Hellfire Club?
  8. When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
  9. The Titles of the Final Issues Of HOXPOX, and Cosmic Universal Truths Revealed, in Powers Of X #5 (Spoilers)
  10. Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
  11. Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
  12. Thor: Metal Gods Serial to Bring Movie Fans on Cosmic Journey to the Universe of Comics
  13. Eternals News From Marvel to Be Teased at New York Comic Con
  14. Kindred Knows Who's Name Peter Parker Cries at Night – Amazing Spider-Man #30 Spoilers
  15. "Titans" Season 2: Slade Wilson Made a Promise Deathstroke Will Keep
  16. Steve Rogers Vs Toxic Masculinity in Today's Captain America #14 (Spoilers)
  17. Today, Wolverine's Daughter Rien Becomes Part of 616 Continuity (Marvel Comics Presents #9 Spoilers)
  18. "The Flash" Season 6: Is "Team Flash" Ready for "Crisis" [TRAILER]
  19. X-Men #1 Dominates Advance Reorders
  20. Comic Store In Your Future – One Miiiiillion Copies

LITG eight years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn.

  1. Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
  2. Who are the Confirmed Deaths in Heroes In Crisis #1? (Spoilers)
  3. How Did Dr Manhattan Destroy the Justice Society of America? (Doomsday Clock #7 Spoilers)
  4. Another New Age Of DC Heroes? Justice League Odyssey #1 Spoilers
  5. Comics Folk React to Those Heroes In Crisis #1 Deaths

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Ales Kot, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.
  • Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.
  • Jim Sinclair, collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.
  • Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.
  • Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.
  • Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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