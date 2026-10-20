Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: Lorre Ready to Scrap Spinoff Before Armitage's Audition

Chuck Lorre on how close he came to scrapping CBS's Young Sheldon before "remarkable young man" Iain Armitage auditioned for the lead role.

Article Summary Chuck Lorre says Young Sheldon was nearly scrapped if he and Steven Molaro couldn’t find an astonishing lead.

Iain Armitage’s audition changed everything, convincing the creators he was the rare talent Young Sheldon needed.

Lorre called Armitage a remarkable young man, saying the future of Young Sheldon hinged on finding a true unicorn.

The Young Sheldon audition demanded a two-page monologue, technical jargon, and even a brief Captain Kirk impression.

One has to wonder what might have happened to The Big Bang Theory franchise had creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro not planted the seed of CBS's Young Sheldon, their first spinoff that would branch out into CBS's Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, which stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, and, less related, the Kevin Sussman-starred HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Most likely would have called it a day, since Lorre usually doesn't do spinoffs, but he would have certain actors he frequently collaborates with. Fortunately, he found his child-actor lead in Iain Armitage as the younger incarnation of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons on TBBT for all 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, who would remain the narrator. Taking the live audience aspect out of it, Young Sheldon, which ran from 2017 to 2024, isolates the physics prodigy character as a prequel series into a Wonder Years type of narrative during his time in Medford, Texas, before getting his PhD at Caltech. While promoting his memoir Sitcom, Lorre told People how close they were to scrapping the concept altogether.

Young Sheldon Creator Chuck Lorre Reflects on Searching for the Series Lead Before Iain Armitage Won Him and Steven Molaro Over

"We agreed between ourselves that if we couldn't find somebody astonishing, we wouldn't do the show," Lorre said. "We'd just call CBS and say, 'Never mind,' because this whole thing hinged on finding somebody who is a unicorn." They found that in Armitage. "He's clearly a remarkable, remarkable young man, and at the age of 8, he was remarkable, and that's what we found. We were really, very blessed." Unlike most child roles, Sheldon required a little more dialogue. The test required a two-page monologue filled with technical jargon, and required those who auditioned to briefly impersonate William Shatner's Captain Kirk from Star Trek.

For more on Lorre finalizing the deal on a pilot, getting Jon Favreau to direct the pilot, and more, you can check out the full interview. Young Sheldon, which also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts, is available on Netflix and HBO Max. Sitcom is now available in bookstores and as an audiobook.

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