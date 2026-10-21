Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Open, But Reluctant to Reprise Role

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage discusses moving on from Sheldon Cooper and being open to a return for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Article Summary Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage says he misses the cast and crew, but was ready to move on after the CBS hit ended.

Armitage explains why returning as Sheldon Cooper feels tricky, saying he wants new roles and not to be typecast.

A planned Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Thanksgiving episode could have brought Sheldon back, but it never happened.

Even so, the Young Sheldon actor isn’t shutting the door, teasing he’d be open to returning with Montana Jordan.

If there's one thing The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons and Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage have in common, it's that they're not in any hurry to reprise their signature role of Sheldon Cooper any time soon. It certainly makes sense for Parsons, who's played the role almost non-stop for the better part of 17 years between the two shows, whether it's in front of a live-studio audience during the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom for all 12 seasons of the mothership show or his predominantly background voiceover role in the Lorre and Steven Molaro-created series. It seems a little perplexing for the younger Armitage to also steer clear, as he's yet to appear in the Young Sheldon sequel and TBBT CBS prequel series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage that features co-stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their titular characters. We're finding out why thanks to Jessica Radloff's oral history, Young Sheldon: The (Jucier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy," with excerpts to US Weekly that sheds light on Armitage's experience on the show, wanting to do other things, and how the window is always open.

Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage on Why He's Reluctant to Return to Reprise Sheldon Cooper and the Missed Thanksgiving Episode

Armitage, now 18, had time to reflect since Young Sheldon's end in 2024, telling Radloff, "Looking back now, it's nostalgic sad," he said, "Like, I miss working at Warner Bros., I miss the crew and the people I love. I love the act of acting. I love doing it. It's fun. But not really specific moments. More the overall thing." The actor literally grew up on the series, getting the role at the age of nine and experiencing his adolescence in the process.

Lance Barber, who played family patriarch George Cooper, Sr., spoke on the final season that bore a heavier weight than others since not only was the show ending, but his character, as mentioned on TBBT, died from a heart attack, leaving little time for the Cooper family to mourn before the finale, "There was a different quality to the air, knowing that this was gonna be it. Annie [Potts] was very obviously pissed, vocally so, as she tends to be. I even felt guilty a bit to be less disappointed than others," he said. "And Iain was ready, too … to move on to something else, artistically, and maybe personally … with things that boiled up a little bit toward the end of the season. I think a lot of people felt there were certain elements of the show that they were ready to move on from."

Armitage, naturally, wanted to grow as an actor, and likely didn't want to be typecast, adding that it was "heavy, annoying and weird" to be in a constant state of mourning and refused to "stay in that heaviness forever…Plus, I wanted to be in Virginia. I wanted to be traveling, and I'm happy to do whatever movie comes up. And my mom has always imbued me with a very healthy sense of ephemerality, and the fact that nothing good can last and everything changes, and that's a good thing," he continued. "I would hate to be on a show playing 23-year-old Sheldon. That would suck. I wouldn't want to do that. So it was a perfect time to end it."

As for Armitage's Young Sheldon co-stars in Zoe Perry, Potts, Jordan, Osment, Barber, Raegan Revord, and Craig T. Nelson, all had recurring roles in some capacity on the Lorre, Molaro, and Steve Holland-created series. "We were told they were hoping some of the Sheldon family would pop by once in a while, but that is not a real or generous invitation, you know what I mean? Like, 'Oh gosh, that sounds really great,'" Potts said before recalling her debut on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. "I feel a little bit like I'm a guest in my own house, and there's no real place for me. I love to work, but it's a very odd sensation."

Lorre did write an episode for GMFM's first season that would have opened that window for Armitage to return, "I was just disappointed. We wanted this story to go forward for this family, and obviously Sheldon is a critical part of this family," he said. "The Thanksgiving episode that would have included him would have been wonderful to do, but their reasoning is understandable." Armitage, for his credit, isn't closing the door on the possibility of a return for GMFM, now in its third season. "Neither of us," referring to himself and his mother, Lee Armitage, "are the kind of people to close ourselves off to any possibility. And I love Montana," he said. "It would be fun to be there with all of them."

For more on Pott's reaction to the Young Sheldon finale, you can check out the rest of the article. Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy is out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!