Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Responds to On-Set Behavior Claims

In a new book about "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff, Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage responded to claims that he was "difficult" on the set.

Article Summary Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage addresses claims he was difficult on set, saying he did his best as a child lead.

Jessica Radloff’s new Young Sheldon book explores cast dynamics, pressure, and the challenges of raising kids on set.

Annie Potts and Emily Osment explain how long hours, school, and adult expectations shaped Young Sheldon’s young stars.

Iain Armitage says Young Sheldon was a privilege and thanks those who gave him grace during the hit CBS series.

While Young Sheldon is the first The Big Bang Theory spinoff and prequel series that focuses, as the title suggests, on a pre-Caltech Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons on the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady series. Without the benefit of a studio audience, the series shifted from California to Medford, Texas, and the Cooper family, with Iain Armitage playing the physicist prodigy growing up in his heavily conservative family, ran for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. Parsons, who's played Sheldon since 2007, acted as a narrator and only physically appeared in the 2024 series finale, providing an updated epilogue revealing that he's writing his memoir and that he and his wife, Amy (Mayim Bialik), have children and they still hang out with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and their children. With the Jessica Radloff book Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's Brisket) Inside the Story of the Hit Comedy, the retrospective examines the behind-the-scenes challenges with the cast, including Armitage's alleged behavior to which the actor responded.

Young Sheldon Cast on Pressures on Young Star Iain Armitage Faced

In the excerpt from Us Weekly, Radloff writes, "They loved each other (and still do), but that doesn't mean they always got along. Relationships could get complicated, and there were times where certain bonds were stronger than others. In the two-plus years since the show ended, some relationships remain as if the show never ended; others have cooled because of physical distance and life. But there's no denying that this cast still shows up for each other, and that wouldn't be the case if they didn't genuinely care. Perhaps most refreshing is that they humanize what it means 'to be a family,' and the messiness and joy that comes from working long hours, abiding by strict child labor laws, and providing a safe and healthy environment for young kids who grew up before everyone's eyes."

Emily Osment, who plays Mandy, said, "I was their age when I was on a show ['Hannah Montana'], and it's tough. You have no idea how tough it is to be in school and also be at work. It's a lot to juggle, so I have a lot of empathy for that. Iain and Raegan [Revord] would finish a dinner scene and just get carted off to school. There's no break." Connie (aka Meemaw), played by Annie Potts, credits Armitage for taking on the burdens as a child star that would be difficult for his adult contemporaries to contend with: "It's a weird life for a kid because they're working like adults, and it's expected that they behave as much as possible like adults. They'd be tired or cranky, or I could tell they just needed to run and burn some energy off. I always gave out whoopee cushions because it allowed kids to be a little naughty in a surprising way, like, 'Did you just do that?' [Laughs] And in the early years, it was nice to be like a family off-set, too. Every once in a while, if the parents weren't right there, it was, "Hey, you need to stop doing that." And if you have a familial relationship with them, it doesn't hurt their feelings so much. But I especially had a little gravity for them, like, 'Annie doesn't want us to do this.'

Series writer Steve Holland addressed the complexities of working with child actors: "Sometimes they'd be bouncing around, and you're trying to give a note, but they've moved on to doing something else. And as some of the actors will tell you, that energy could be a lot. So you always have to try to find that line where they're kids, and you want them to be kids, but you also have a job to do and a limited amount of hours to do it in." Added Lance Barber, who played family patriarch, George Cooper, Sr., "I think the moms were mostly happy with all our relationships with the kids and gave us freedom to be honest with them in regards to what we needed as professionals. But occasionally, they had to be shut down."

Potts continued, "He was asked to work and carry the weight of something that would be difficult for an adult, and we know that a lot of behavior comes out in situations like that. Yes, sometimes he was difficult. But I've worked with grown-ups who were a lot worse," Potts shared. "Sometimes I think he was tired, and sometimes I think he pushed people, and people were kissing his ass! It's a very challenging situation to be 9 years old and be expected to work, behave, and think like a grown-up. And I say that with absolute love and respect." To which Armitage's responded: "It was a complete privilege to be on this show and play this character, but yes, it was a big undertaking for an 8-year-old," the actor, now 18, shares. "I always did the best that I could, and sometimes kids are not perfect. I was grateful to the people who understood that and gave me grace."

Neither Armitage nor Parsons has appeared in any of the new The Big Bang Theory spinoffs, such as the CBS sequel series to Young Sheldon, George and Mandy's First Marriage, and the more contemporary set HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, with Parsons going further, declaring a lack of interest in reprising his role. For more on comments from Armitage, Jason Alexander, director Alex Reid, Wallace Shawn, Revord, and producer Tim Marx, you can check out the entire interview. Young Sheldon, which also stars Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, Matt Hobby, and Craig T. Nelson, is available on Netflix and HBO Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!