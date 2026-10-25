Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon Writers Had Parsons/Sheldon-Barber/George Reunion Plans

Young Sheldon EPs Steven Molaro and Steve Holland on the planned father-son reunion between Jim Parsons' Sheldon and Lance Barber's George.

Article Summary Young Sheldon writers planned a Jim Parsons-Lance Barber reunion, letting Adult Sheldon finally speak to George Sr.

Steven Molaro wrote the emotional season 4 scene, with Sheldon sharing his Nobel win, Amy, and his two children.

Jim Parsons passed on the Young Sheldon moment, saying a full on-camera return as Sheldon felt wrong after Big Bang Theory.

Young Sheldon instead used Adult Sheldon narration on George’s death, before Parsons returned physically in the series finale.

As emotional as the final episodes of Young Sheldon were in 2024, in season seven, which saw Lance Barber's George Cooper, Sr. pass suddenly off-screen in the 12th episode, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," the family only had one episode to mourn him in the following episode, "Funeral," the penultimate episode before the finale, "Memoir." It would also mark Jim Parsons' only physical return to the role he made famous as Sheldon Cooper as the star of The Big Bang Theory. As he predominantly served as the narrator in the prequel series, Parsons stepped back, with Iain Armitage playing the titular character from 2017 to 2024. Parsons could have made his return sooner, which could have potentially made a signature series moment. Co-creator Steven Molaro spoke to Jessica Radloff in her oral history, Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside the Story of the Hit Comedy, about how he tried to write Parsons into the season four alternative-universe penultimate episode, A Black Hole.

Young Sheldon Creator Steven Molaro on Trying to Get Jim Parsons and Lance Barber to Have a Father-Son Moment

Molaro revealed that the episode sees Young Sheldon stars play alternate versions of themselves at the dinner table. One scenario saw the beer-drinking, football-loving George as a pastor, the pious Mary (Zoe Perry) embracing her vices more, and the rebellious Missy (Raegan Revord) adopting Sheldon's mannerisms, which explains the possibilities. According to Molaro, it provided a "rare chance for Adult Sheldon to speak to his deceased father in a tangible way. I remember spending a lot of time on the scene. I knew Jim had conflicted feelings about ever playing Sheldon again on camera, so if he was really going to consider doing it, the scene had to resonate."

The never-before-seen script pages in an excerpt via TV Line reveal Adult Sheldon entering the Cooper family's den, where George Sr. was watching television. After sitting in his usual spot, Sheldon would have filled his dad in on everything he'd missed: his Nobel Prize, his marriage to Amy, and their two children. And their conversation would have taken an even more poignant turn once Sheldon admitted that he struggled to relate to his son, Leonard, whose interests included sports.

"I know I wasn't perfect," George would have told him.

"I'm starting to realize I'm not either," Sheldon would have replied, before adding, "I think about you a lot."

The scene would have ended with George saying, "I wish I could've been around longer for you."

"Me too," Sheldon would have answered.

In the episode itself, Adult Sheldon provided narration acknowledging George's death as he reflected on the things he wished he'd told his father, as the scene cuts to Young Sheldon telling his father how much he appreciated their conversation with him returning a smile. "We often regret the things we don't say," Parsons' narrator reflected. "There's a lot of things I wish I said to my dad while he was around. That I appreciated him. That I loved him. Which is why I'm grateful for the times I did tell him how I felt."

On turning down the pitch of his scene with Barber, "Not because I didn't like him or like playing it, but it just felt wrong to me, somehow, in my heart after those 12 years, and after the finale of that show, and all of us finishing it together," Parsons explains in the book. "Maybe that sounds overly precious, but I was really following my heart." Executive producer Steve Holland, who would go to co-create the follow-up series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage with Molaro and Young Sheldon co-creator Chuck Lorre, added, "He thought the scene was beautiful, and he was definitely interested in being a part of it." And that made the eventual pass harder to take: "We also didn't get a 'no' right off the bat from him. If we would have, it almost would have been easier… because we got so close."

On Parsons's return for the series finale that also brings back Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler, "It was a very big moment in something I was personally part of creating or in the beginning stages of. Because of that, if I was ever going to put on those clothes again, it would be a moment like that. And in fact, it even made me feel like, this is the final time I'm ever going to do it, because this is a beautiful coda on the end of a journey I got to go on. Now I just get to come back and give one last look from a different angle and really say goodbye one more time. That felt right. "

Barber said on Parsons' decision to pass on their scene, "It's a similar thought process," he says. "As an actor, I totally respect the consideration of your legacy for the character and the pitfalls of revisiting it, and cheapening it in any way." For more on Holland's thoughts on what it could have meant having that Parsons and Barber scene that never was, you can check out the rest of the interview. Young Sheldon: The Inside Story of the Hit Comedy is available now.

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