Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: young sherlock

Young Sherlock S02 Now Filming; Williams, Skelton, Varma & Gillen Join

Filming on director Guy Ritchie and showrunner Matthew Parkhill's Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starring Young Sherlock Season 2 is now underway.

Article Summary Young Sherlock Season 2 is now filming, with Prime Video confirming production via a new teaser and BTS footage.

Olivia Williams, Sophie Skelton, Indira Varma, and Aidan Gillen have joined the Young Sherlock Season 2 cast.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin returns alongside Dónal Finn, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Holly Cattle for Season 2.

Guy Ritchie returns to direct Young Sherlock Season 2's first episode, with Matthew Parkhill back as showrunner.

We've got some good news to pass along to fans of director/executive producer Guy Ritchie and showrunner/executive producer Matthew Parkhill's Hero Fiennes Tiffin ("After" series)-starring Young Sherlock. Earlier today, Prime Video released an announcement teaser (which you can check out above) to drop the news that filming on the second season was officially underway – and even included some behind-the-scenes looks. But that was far from all, with the streaming service also announcing that Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy), Sophie Skelton (Outlander), Indira Varma (The Night Manager), and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) have joined the Season 2 cast. The four actors join returning cast members Tiffin, Dónal Finn, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Holly Cattle. Those not returning for the second season are Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, and Numan Acar.

With all the wit and charm of Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character's early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident.

Guy Ritchie serves as an executive producer and returns as a director in Season 2 to direct the first episode of the season. The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer. Motive Pictures leads physical production for Young Sherlock.

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