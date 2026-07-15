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Your 2026 ESPYS Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Hosted by SNL's Marcello Hernández, here's our preview/viewing guide for tonight's 2026 ESPYS: when/where to watch, nominees, and much more!

Article Summary 2026 ESPYS air tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC, with streaming on ESPN+, ESPN App, Hulu, Disney+, and VOD next day.

Marcello Hernández hosts the 2026 ESPYS in New York, with red carpet, SportsCenter coverage, and ESPN preview shows.

Special honorees include Jason Collins, Jim Abbott, and Scott Ruskan, plus performers, presenters, and star attendees.

2026 ESPYS nominees span Best Athlete, Best Team, Best Play, and more, led by Jalen Brunson, Shohei Ohtani, and A’ja Wilson.

Tonight, comedian, actor, writer, and producer Marcello Hernández will be our host when the 2026 ESPYS make their return to New York City. Airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, the greatest achievements in the world of sports from the past year will be honored – and some very famous faces will be walking away with some serious awards hardware. To make sure you don't miss out on all of the action, we have a preview/viewing guide that includes: when and where to watch, more about our host, who tonight's special honorees are, who's on tap to perform and present, and much more – including, of course, a rundown of this year's categories and nominees.

When & Where Can I Watch the 2026 ESPYS? Tonight's awards ceremony kicks off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on ABC. In addition, it will stream on ESPN+, on the ESPN App (in sync with ABC airings across time zones), and be available to stream the next day on Hulu, Disney+, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand. You can also tune in to ABC on live TV platforms like DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and more.

The ESPYS Red Carpet Show presented by TJ Maxx, hosted by Samantha Rivera, Harry Lyles Jr., Monica McNutt , and Kimberley Martin , will stream live at 7 pm ET on ESPN's YouTube & Facebook, and the ESPN App.

presented by TJ Maxx, hosted by , and , will stream live at 7 pm ET on ESPN's YouTube & Facebook, and the ESPN App. Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson will host SportsCenter live from the red carpet at 6 pm ET on ESPN, and the ESPYS Preview Show Presented by Capital One will air live at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

and will host live from the red carpet at 6 pm ET on ESPN, and the Presented by Capital One will air live at 7 pm ET on ESPN. Good Morning America's Will Reeve will contribute as a reporter to all ESPN pre-show programming.

What Can You Tell Me About 2026 ESPYS Host Marcello Hernández? Hernández's role as host of The ESPYS comes on the heels of his debut comedy special, Marcello Hernández: American Boy, which premiered in January 2026 and was a Top 10 Netflix global hit. In addition to his comedic success, Hernández is an avid sports fan, playing collegiate-level soccer at John Carroll University. In 2025, Hernández was recognized by TIME as one of the year's Latino Leaders, named to The Hollywood Reporter's Latin Power List, and selected as one of Variety's Power of Young Hollywood honorees in 2024. Hernández continues to grow in popularity on Saturday Night Live, where he recently closed out his fourth season and is known for fan-favorite sketches such as "Protective Mom," "Immigrant Dad Talk Show," and the "Domingo" series, as well as regular appearances on "Weekend Update."

Who Can We Expect to See Tonight During the 2026 ESPYS? Here's a rundown of the special musical performers, presenters, and attendees on tap for tonight's festivities:

Special Musical Performances : De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick , and the Savannah Bananas .

: , and the .

Presenters : Simone Biles (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast), Allyson Felix (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field), Eileen Gu (Olympic Gold Medalist, Freestyle Skiing), Tiffany Haddish (Actress & Comedian), Kevin Hart (Cast of 72 Hours), DJ Khaled (Grammy-winning Musician), Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Pat McAfee (Host of The Pat McAfee Show & ESPN Analyst), Ilona Maher (Olympic Rugby Player), French Montana (Multi-Platinum Artist), Tracy Morgan (Actor & Comedian), Kevin Negandhi (ESPN Personality), Jake Paul (Boxer & Creator), Oz Pearlman (Mentalist), Robin Roberts (Good Morning America Co-Anchor), Jayson Tatum (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics), Mike Tyson (Boxing Legend & Actor), and Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Skiing), along with a special appearance by actor and comedian Will Ferrell .

: (Olympic Gold Medalist, Gymnast), (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field), (Olympic Gold Medalist, Freestyle Skiing), (Actress & Comedian), (Cast of 72 Hours), (Grammy-winning Musician), (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding), (Tennis Legend), (Host of The Pat McAfee Show & ESPN Analyst), (Olympic Rugby Player), (Multi-Platinum Artist), (Actor & Comedian), (ESPN Personality), (Boxer & Creator), (Mentalist), (Good Morning America Co-Anchor), (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics), (Boxing Legend & Actor), and (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Skiing), along with a special appearance by actor and comedian .

Attendees: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Lauren Betts (Washington Mystics & UCLA Women's Basketball), Jalen Brunson (NBA Champion, New York Knicks), Ciara (Singer & Songwriter), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Terence Crawford (Boxer), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), Crystal Dunn (USWNT Legend), Charlotte Flair (WWE Superstar), Myles Garrett (Los Angeles Rams), Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), Dwight Howard (Basketball Hall of Famer), Jack Hughes (Olympic Gold Medalist, New Jersey Devils & US Men's Hockey Team), Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR Legend), Hilary Knight (Olympic Gold Medalist, PWHL Detroit & US Women's Hockey Team), Alysa Liu (Olympic Gold Medalist, Figure Skater), Oksana Masters (Paralympic Gold Medalist), Fernando Mendoza (Indiana Football & Las Vegas Raiders), Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns), Mikaela Shiffrin (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Skiing), Matthew Tkachuk (Olympic Gold Medalist, Florida Panthers & US Men's Hockey Team), Karl-Anthony Towns (NBA Champion, New York Knicks), Russell Wilson (Former NFL Player), members of the Savannah Bananas, and more.

Will There Be Any Special Honorees During the 2026 ESPYS? During the awards ceremony, ESPN will honor athletes and sports leaders for their courage, perseverance, and service with three special accolades. Jason Collins will posthumously receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Jim Abbott will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Scott Ruskan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: The late Jason Collins will posthumously be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his impact on LGBTQ+ visibility in professional athletics. The award is given to a deserving member of the sports world who has made a difference beyond the field of play by fighting for what they believe in, ultimately impacting people worldwide. In 2013, Collins became the first openly gay active player in the four major American professional sports leagues. At a time when no athlete in those leagues had publicly come out while still competing, Collins stepped forward in the NBA with honesty and strength, forever shifting the conversation around identity in sports, helping to dismantle stigma, and redefining what courage looks like in professional athletics. Following his historic basketball career, Collins faced a different kind of battle when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He approached his illness with the same transparency and resolve that defined his coming out. Before his passing in May, Collins publicly shared his journey and spoke openly about his prognosis in hopes of advancing understanding and helping others facing similar diagnoses. Even in the face of uncertainty, Collins led with purpose, vulnerability, and service until the very end, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a global beacon of hope and inclusion. The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage will be accepted by Jarron Collins, Jason Collins' twin brother. Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for his extraordinary 10-year career and his lifelong impact as a symbol of resilience. Born without a right hand, Abbott did more than defy expectations; he changed the way the sports world viewed perseverance, disability, and what was possible. After starting at the University of Michigan, he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the California Angels, remarkably reaching the major leagues without ever pitching in the minors. Abbott's defining moment came on September 4, 1993, when he threw a historic no-hitter for the New York Yankees. It remains one of the most iconic performances in baseball history, not because of sentimentality, but because he dominated at the highest level of the sport. Three decades later, Abbott's story continues to resonate, proving to countless families and young athletes that obstacles do not define potential. His lasting legacy has blazed a trail for a generation of athletes with limb differences, including the NFL's Shaquem Griffin, the USWNT's Carson Pickett, and professional MMA fighter Nick Newell. Pat Tillman Award for Service: U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and former college track/cross country athlete at Rider University, Scott Ruskan, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an award given to a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman. On July 4, 2025—his first-ever rescue mission, six months after completing training—he flew through severe weather to reach Camp Mystic, where roughly 200 girls were trapped. His crew made a deliberate call to leave Ruskan on the ground so the helicopter could carry more children per trip. For three hours, with no radio and no cell service, he was the only trained responder on site—setting up triage, organizing safe zones, carrying children barefoot in the dark, and comforting each one before moving to the next. His coordination enabled 165 rescues on a day where twenty-seven people died. What set him apart was that he was the only person who stayed behind—voluntarily grounded—so others could be lifted out to safety.

Your 2026 ESPYS Categories & Nominees

Before checking out this year's categories and nominees, here's a look at some highlights from this year's class:

Top nominees include: Jalen Brunson, Myles Garrett, Alysa Liu, Matthew Stafford, Rory McIlroy, Lionel Messi, Shohei Ohtani, Mikaela Shiffrin, Victor Wembanyama , and A'ja Wilson .

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First-time nominees include: Bam Adebayo, Lauren Betts, Macklin Celebrini, Hannah Hidalgo, Drake Maye, Fernando Mendoza , and Jaxon Smith-Njigba .

, and .

Nominated for "Best Athlete – Men's Sports," Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to their first title since 1973. Brunson scored 45 points in Game 5, the fourth player ever to score at least 45 points in a NBA Finals clincher.

led the Knicks to their first title since 1973. Brunson scored 45 points in Game 5, the fourth player ever to score at least 45 points in a NBA Finals clincher.

A'ja Wilson and Mikaela Shiffrin are seeking their second win for "Best Athlete – Women's Sports" to become the seventh athlete to win the award multiple times. In 2025, Wilson became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win the regular season MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and a scoring title in the same season. Shiffrin became the first athlete ever to reach 100 World Cup victories.

and are seeking their second win for "Best Athlete – Women's Sports" to become the seventh athlete to win the award multiple times. In 2025, Wilson became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win the regular season MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and a scoring title in the same season. Shiffrin became the first athlete ever to reach 100 World Cup victories.

Shohei Ohtani is nominated in three categories: "Best Athlete – Men's Sports," "Best Single-Game Performance," and "Best MLB Player." Ohtani won the "Best MLB Player" last year, which was his fifth straight award in the category, passing Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols (four each) for the most career wins.

is nominated in three categories: "Best Athlete – Men's Sports," "Best Single-Game Performance," and "Best MLB Player." Ohtani won the "Best MLB Player" last year, which was his fifth straight award in the category, passing and (four each) for the most career wins.

Myles Garrett is nominated for both "Best NFL Player" and "Best Record-Breaking Performance" after he broke the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 2025. A defensive player has never won the "Best NFL Player" at The ESPYS.

is nominated for both "Best NFL Player" and "Best Record-Breaking Performance" after he broke the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 2025. A defensive player has never won the "Best NFL Player" at The ESPYS. Texas Softball won its second consecutive National Championship, defeating intrastate rival Texas Tech in the WCWS for the second year in a row. As only the second program in history to win its first two titles back-to-back, the Longhorns are now chasing their first team ESPY win.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Hilary Knight, Hockey

Nelly Korda, Golf

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Alysa Liu, Figure Skating

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – broke the NFL single-season sack record

Megan Grant, UCLA Softball – broke the NCAA single-season softball home run record

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, Cross-Country Skier – first athlete to win six golds at Winter Games

Sabastian Sawe, Long-Distance Runner – first to finish a marathon in under two hours

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Aerin Frankel, USA Women's Hockey

Connor Hellebuyck, USA Men's Hockey

Teagan Kavan, Texas Longhorns Softball

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Anthony Kim, Golf

Savy King, Angel City FC

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M Volleyball

BEST PLAY

Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Women's Hockey

Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Men's Hockey

UConn stuns Duke with Braylon Mullins' buzzer-beating 3 – NCAA Men's March Madness

OG Anunoby's Tip-In – NBA Finals

Caleb Williams Game Tying TD vs. Rams – NFL

BEST TEAM

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

Indiana Hoosiers, NCAA Football

Carolina Hurricanes, NHL

New York Knicks, NBA

Texas Longhorns, NCAA Softball

Seattle Seahawks, NFL

Team USA Men's Hockey

Team USA Women's Hockey

BEST SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE

Tyce Armstrong, Baylor Baseball – hit three grand slams in a single game, tying a record set 50 years ago

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat – scored 83 points for the Miami Heat in a 150–129 win against the Washington Wizards, recording the second-highest single-game total in NBA history

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Basketball – broke the NCAA record for most steals (16) in a game

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers – pitched six scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters and hit three home runs

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

Cameron Boozer, Duke Basketball

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State Wrestling

Donavan Phillip, NC State Soccer

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh Volleyball

Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball

Madison Taylor, Northwestern Lacrosse

Faith Torrez, Oklahoma Gymnastics

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Jake Adicoff, Para Nordic-Skiing

Declan Farmer, Para Hockey

Oksana Masters, Para Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

BEST NFL PLAYER

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

BEST MLB PLAYER

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

BEST NHL PLAYER

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST NBA PLAYER

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST DRIVER

Kimi Antonelli, F1

Lando Norris, F1

Alex Palou, IndyCar

Tyler Reddick, NASCAR

BEST FIGHTER

Terence Crawford, Boxing

Gabriela Fundora, Boxing

Justin Gaethje, MMA

Claressa Shields, Boxing

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Temwa Chawinga, KC Current

Ousmane Dembélé, PSG/France

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Alexia Putellas, Spain/Barcelona

BEST GOLFER

Nelly Korda

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Jeeno Thitikul

BEST TENNIS PLAYER

Carlos Alcaraz

Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka

Jannik Sinner

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