Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Your Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E04: "Young Blood"

For those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04: "Young Blood."

Article Summary Dexter: Resurrection S02E04 "Young Blood" finds Dexter facing a young killer tied to a notorious legacy.

Paramount+ with Showtime teases Harrison proving himself in the field as Dexter’s support system raises red flags.

Dan Stevens’ Five Borough Killer is still working his master plan and now has Dexter squarely in his sights.

Clyde Phillips says Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 jumps ahead three years, with Dexter forced to use brains over brawn.

It's weird seeing Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) having so much of a living, breathing support system, right? Don't get us wrong: we're happy to see it. But it makes us a bit nervous heading into tonight's episode, S02E04: "Young Blood." And with Dan Stevens' The Five Borough Killer clearly not finished with his master plan – and now, having taken an interest in Dexter – we have every reason in the world to feel that way. With that in mind, here's a look at our updated preview for the next episode of Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner Clyde Phillips's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection for those waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET drop – as well as the latest edition of the official podcast and more.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 4: "Young Blood" Preview

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 4: "Young Blood" – Dexter encounters a young killer tied to a notorious legacy and must decide whether the Code still applies; as Harrison proves himself in the field, a serial predator keeps New York on edge, and a surprising arrival threatens to upend Dexter's plans. Written by Alexandra Franklin & Marc Muszynski.

When the series returns, we're looking at a three-year time jump – and time catching up with Dexter ("he's feeling it, physically": Phillips). As you can see from the latest look released, it's time to hit the gym. "When he's chasing somebody who's more fit than he is, he's got problems, so he's got to overcome and outsmart that," the showrunner added. Not helping matters are the Cox's New York Ripper and Stevens' Five Borough Killer, who not only have Dexter flexing his physical and mental muscles, but also question his life choices. "[Dexter's] got to use more brain than brawn this season," Phillips added, noting that Cox's New York Ripper is "elderly and somewhat infirm," but "still very dangerous."

Returning alongside Hall for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection are Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, David Zayas, Eric Stonestreet, and James Remar, with Desmond Harrington upped to a series regular. Brian Cox has been cast as Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper. Mentioned during the first season after a file on Framt was found by Dexter (Hall) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) in Leon Prater's (Dinklage) vault, Cox's Framt is a serial killer who terrorized NYC years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.

Dan Stevens had been tapped for the series regular role as The Five Borough Killer. In line with how the Zodiac Killer operates, Stevens's killer taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds…the City and the Police are terrorized. In addition, Nona Parker Johnson is set as Fiona Mixon, a training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world – and Harrison's (Alcott) new love interest. Bokeem Woodbine's Capt. Mixon is a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father. Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, FUBAR) is set as Ray Ballard, a serial killer operating under the name "The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger."

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: Resurrection finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a midlife crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

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