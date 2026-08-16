Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: d23, disney

Your Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm tonight on ABC and Disney+, here's your preview/viewing guide for Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration.

Article Summary Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration airs tonight at 8 pm on ABC and Disney+, kicking off World Princess Week.

Filmed during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, the Disney concert special celebrates princess stories across film, TV, and stage.

Expect Disney favorites from Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Aladdin, Mulan, and more.

Brandy, Jodi Benson, Halle Bailey, Lea Salonga, Paige O'Hara, and Auli'i Cravalho headline the Disney lineup.

If you live and breathe all things Disney, then you know that this week was D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, "The Mouse's" multi-day celebration of all things Disney, with Friday night bringing a ton of news and previews on the film and television side. But earlier in the week, as part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, fans were treated to Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration live at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif – and tonight, you're getting a chance to check it out on ABC and Disney+ beginning at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

Originating at Paradise Gardens Park, the concert brought together some legendary talent who share the bond of having lent their voices to a number of Disney Princesses. Serving as a kickoff event to World Princess Week, the concert honored the stories and music from Disney animation, live-action films, and the stage with performances from the voices you know and love – with many of the famous names you're about to check out below performing together for the first time. Here's a look at our preview guide, which includes a rundown of who and what to expect, as well as previews and extras throughout.

@abcnetwork A royal invitation awaits! ✨ Watch Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration this Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Disney+. ♬ original sound – ABC

Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration Rundown

The festivities kick off with viral vocalists Anthony Gargiula, Jonathan Tilking, Lauren Paley, and Loren Lott performing a montage of Princess songs, along with appearances by Disney Princess characters.

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella (1950), performed by Brandy (1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella).

"Belle Reprise" and "Something There" from Beauty and the Beast (1991), performed by Paige O'Hara (the original voice of Belle in the animated film) and Susan Egan (the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway).

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid (1989), performed by Jodi Benson (the original voice of Ariel in the animated film) and Halle Bailey (the live-action Ariel in Disney's 2023 film).

"How Far I'll Go" from Moana, performed by Auli'i Cravalho (the original voice in both animated films).

"Along the Way" from Moana, performed by Cravalho and Catherine Laga'aia (the star of the 2026 live-action film).

"A Whole New World" from Aladdin, performed by Brandy and Lea Salonga (the original singing voices of Jasmine in the original animated film, as well as the title character in 1998's Mulan).

"Reflection" from Mulan, performed by Salonga.

"Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas (1995), performed by Judy Kuhn (the original singing voice from the animated film).

"Almost There" from The Princess and the Frog (2009), performed by Anika Noni Rose (the original voice from the animated series).

The evening wraps up with an ensemble performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio (1940).

@abcnetwork Princess mentality 🙂‍↕️✨ Don't miss the Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration this Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Disney+. ♬ original sound – ABC – ABC

@abcnetwork Be a part of their world! Tomorrow at 8/7c, watch Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration on ABC. Stream on Disney+. ♬ original sound – ABC

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