Posted in: Comics, Disney+, TV | Tagged: your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Christos Gage Likes S02 Clip

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man offered a Season 2 look during Disney's D23, and Finesse co-creator Christos Gage likes what he sees.

Article Summary Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 premieres in January 2027 after Disney revealed new footage at D23.

The D23 clip teases Eddie Brock, Doc Ock crashing a gala, Harry Osborn’s kidnapping, and symbiote chaos.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also showcased Spider-Gwen, a red-suited Daredevil, and more big reveals.

Christos Gage praised Finesse’s return with Daredevil, while Jeff Trammell shared his love for Avengers Academy.

Disney's D23: The Ultimate Fan Event had a whole lot to offer fans of Disney+ and Showrunner Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. First up, we learned that the animated series would be returning for Season 2 in January 2027. In addition, new footage was screened, teasing the introduction of The Daily Bugle employee Eddie Brock, as well as a fight between Spider-Man and Doc Ock during a gala, with Doc Ock kidnapping Harry Osborn and Peter being exposed to that symbiote goo. In addition, fans were treated to a look at Spider-Gwen, a red-suited Daredevil (with Charlie Cox returning), and more. In fact, there was a whole lot going on that we hope the clip gets officially released soon.

We were also treated to some looks at Daredevil and Finesse fighting side-by-side, and those moments weren't lost on one of the character's creators. Created by writer Christos Gage and artist Mike McKone, Jeanne Foucault, aka Finesse, first appeared in June 2010's Avengers Academy #1. The daughter of the supervillain Taskmaster possesses the same abilities as her father: photographic reflexes that allow her to replicate any fighting style. Over in the universe of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Finesse (voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni) has been sent undercover by Daredevil (voiced by Charlie Cox) to infiltrate Oscorp as an intern and get the goods on Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo).

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be out in January! And it's great to see Finesse still around as Daredevil's partner/sidekick. Avengers Academy fans don't miss it! [Jeff Trammell] and his team do an amazing job of combining Silver Age and present day vibes!" Gage wrote on social media shortly after the D23 preview hit. It didn't take long for Trammell to return the love, responding, "As a longtime Avengers Academy fan, I can't say enough how excited I was to be able to include Finesse in our show. Means even more that we got to work with Christos for our YFNSM tie-in comics, literally one of my favorite writers! You're the man [Christos Gage]!"

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be out in January! And it's great to see Finesse still around as Daredevil's partner/sidekick. Avengers Academy fans don't miss it! @mrjefftrammell and his team do an amazing job of combining Silver Age and present day vibes! pic.twitter.com/qNqqWkpXZm — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) August 15, 2026

As a longtime Avengers Academy fan, I can't say enough how excited I was to be able to include Finesse in our show. Means even more that we got to work with Christos for our YFNSM tie-in comics, literally one of my favorite writers! You're the man @Christosgage! https://t.co/k5X0Ghk7Ar — Jeff Trammell (@MrJeffTrammell) August 15, 2026

Here's a look at some of what went down regarding Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 during D23:

The first preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was revealed at #D23! 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/umHvBYme99 — ScreenRant (@screenrant) August 15, 2026

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is returning for Season 2 – and showrunner Jeff Trammell confirms it'll lean more into classic Spidey villains. Expect more Rhino, Doc Ock, Lizard, and symbiote shenanigans. Season 1 was setting the board, he says. "Season 2, we get to play… pic.twitter.com/useXMYySQA — Empire (@empiremagazine) August 15, 2026

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