Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Set for January 13th

Along with new key art, it was announced at NYCC 2026 that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will debut on January 13th, 2027.

Article Summary Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on January 13, 2027, after its NYCC 2026 reveal.

D23 footage teased Eddie Brock, a Doc Ock gala fight, Harry Osborn’s kidnapping, and Peter’s symbiote exposure.

Season 2 also previewed Spider-Gwen, a red-suited Daredevil with Charlie Cox returning, and more classic villains.

Jeff Trammell and Christos Gage celebrated Finesse’s expanded role as Daredevil’s undercover ally inside Oscorp.

During Disney's D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, fans of Disney+ and Showrunner Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man learned that the animated series would be returning for Season 2 in January 2027. In addition, new footage was screened, teasing the introduction of The Daily Bugle employee Eddie Brock, as well as a fight between Spider-Man and Doc Ock during a gala, with Doc Ock kidnapping Harry Osborn and Peter being exposed to that symbiote goo. In addition, fans were treated to a look at Spider-Gwen, a red-suited Daredevil (with Charlie Cox returning), and more. Flash ahead two months, and we're getting new key art that sets January 13th, 2027, as the big return date,

We were also treated to some looks at Daredevil and Finesse fighting side-by-side in the clip shown during D23, and those moments weren't lost on one of the character's creators. Created by writer Christos Gage and artist Mike McKone, Jeanne Foucault, aka Finesse, first appeared in June 2010's Avengers Academy #1. The daughter of the supervillain Taskmaster possesses the same abilities as her father: photographic reflexes that allow her to replicate any fighting style. Over in the universe of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Finesse (voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni) has been sent undercover by Daredevil (voiced by Charlie Cox) to infiltrate Oscorp as an intern and get the goods on Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo).

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be out in January! And it's great to see Finesse still around as Daredevil's partner/sidekick. Avengers Academy fans don't miss it! [Jeff Trammell] and his team do an amazing job of combining Silver Age and present day vibes!" Gage wrote on social media shortly after the D23 preview hit. It didn't take long for Trammell to return the love, responding, "As a longtime Avengers Academy fan, I can't say enough how excited I was to be able to include Finesse in our show. Means even more that we got to work with Christos for our YFNSM tie-in comics, literally one of my favorite writers! You're the man [Christos Gage]!"

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will be out in January! And it's great to see Finesse still around as Daredevil's partner/sidekick. Avengers Academy fans don't miss it! @mrjefftrammell and his team do an amazing job of combining Silver Age and present day vibes! pic.twitter.com/qNqqWkpXZm — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) August 15, 2026

As a longtime Avengers Academy fan, I can't say enough how excited I was to be able to include Finesse in our show. Means even more that we got to work with Christos for our YFNSM tie-in comics, literally one of my favorite writers! You're the man @Christosgage! https://t.co/k5X0Ghk7Ar — Jeff Trammell (@MrJeffTrammell) August 15, 2026

Here's a look at some of what went down regarding Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 during D23:

The first preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was revealed at #D23! 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/umHvBYme99 — ScreenRant (@screenrant) August 15, 2026

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is returning for Season 2 – and showrunner Jeff Trammell confirms it'll lean more into classic Spidey villains. Expect more Rhino, Doc Ock, Lizard, and symbiote shenanigans. Season 1 was setting the board, he says. "Season 2, we get to play… pic.twitter.com/useXMYySQA — Empire (@empiremagazine) August 15, 2026

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