Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matthew michael carnahan, paramount, zero hour

Zero Hour: Paramount+ Picks Up Sci-Fi Series From Carnahan, AGBO

Paramount+ will be the home of the new sci-fi thriller series titled Zero Hour from Matthew Michael Carnahan (World War Z) and AGBO.

Article Summary Zero Hour lands at Paramount+, bringing Matthew Michael Carnahan and AGBO’s new sci-fi thriller series to streaming.

Based on a Harrison Query short story, Zero Hour follows humanity as mysterious ovals appear and change the world.

The Zero Hour story weaves survival, first contact, and global mystery through multiple lives thrown into chaos.

Paramount+ may be using Zero Hour to deepen its push into genre storytelling and franchise-driven sci-fi TV.

Zero Hour is a new sci-fi thriller series from writer and showrunner Matthew Michael Carnahan (World War Z, Deepwater Horizon) and AGBO, and it has found its home with Paramount+. This is based on a short story by Harrison Query. According to Deadline, which reported on the project going to the streamer, this might be a bigger push by the Paramount+ team into more genre storytelling after the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. (now Skydance) has gone through. It seems that, like many thought, they will be heading towards building more IP- and genre-driven franchises.

Zero Hour Was A Really Good DC Comics Story Once

Here is the description of the series, from that Deadline article: "In Zero Hour, written by Carnahan, when mysterious ovals appear in the sky, the world changes forever. In the minutes that follow, a wife fights to keep her ailing husband alive, a doomsday prepper races to get his family to safety, teenage runaways are caught in the middle of a bank robbery, and a brilliant young presidential aide scrambles to make sense of it all. What begins as a pulse-pounding survival story slowly unravels into a sweeping mystery, as the truth about who these visitors are and why they have come upends everything humanity thought it knew about first contact."

If only there were a Paramount-owned sci-fi franchise they could exploit more… hmmm… maybe something that rhymes with "Star Trek"?

Anyway, sure, why not? I would give this a shot. I haven't gotten into a sci-fi thriller series in quite a while, and I am usually a sucker for those. I haven't had the pleasure of watching either of Carnahan's previous projects, and I haven't really enjoyed much of AGBO's output so far, but that doesn't mean I won't like this one, right? Right? We'll see as this series comes together.

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