Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: zodiac

Zodiac: Amit Cohen & Ron Leshem Tapped as MCU Series' Writers: Report

Report: Amit Cohen and "Euphoria's" Ron Leshem (Trust No One) have been tapped to write Marvel Television's live-action series Zodiac.

Article Summary Deadline reports Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem will write Marvel Television's Zodiac, the new live-action MCU spy thriller.

Zodiac is set to follow a pair of spies hunting targets with special abilities, teasing a covert, super-powered chase.

Marvel announced Zodiac at NYCC, with production slated to begin in London this spring ahead of a planned 2028 debut.

Cohen and Leshem bring credits including Euphoria, Trust No One, Bad Boy, and Traitor to Marvel's Zodiac series.

Marvel Television and Animation's presentation at New York Comic Con (NYCC) saw Brad Winderbaum announce Zodiac, a live-action spy thriller series set to hit Disney+ in 2028. With production set to begin this spring in London and casting expected to begin soon, Deadline Hollywood reports that Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem have been tapped as the show's writers. In addition, DH's report notes that the series will spotlight "a pair of spies who are chasing targets who have special abilities." Along with creating the original Israeli Euphoria series (which served as the basis for HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring version), Leshem teamed with Cohen to create and executive-produce a number of Israeli shows, including Trust No One, Bad Boy, and Traitor.

Zodiac: Marvel Television NYCC Panel Was All Bark, No Bite & Kinda Sad

Heading into this weekend's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 panel, we asked the question. Will Marvel Television recommit to live-action series, or can we expect a more animated future? Unfortunately, it was the latter. In fact, there probably wasn't a better moment during the panel that best exemplified how things went than the round of boos that hit when it was mentioned that Daredevil: Born Again was ending its run with its third season, while Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones were on stage (and Cox joking about a new #SaveDaredevil campaign being needed).

If you were looking for animation, there was a lot to love: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, X-Men '97 Season 3, and three "Marvel Zombies" Halloween specials ( Marvel Zombies: Winter Soldier for Halloween 2027, Marvel Zombies: Fist of Khonshu for Halloween 2028, and Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian for Halloween 2029). But on the live-action side? We were reminded that Daredevil: Born Again is done with Season 3, and VisionQuest was only ever meant to be the final chapter to the WandaVision/Agatha All Along trilogy.

On the plus side, the spy thriller Zodiac was announced, with production set to kick off this spring and a 2028 premiere being eyed. While we know little about the show so far, fans have been having fun digging into the logo for some meaning (especially Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans). But that's 2028, folks – meaning that Marvel Television won't have an active live-action series beginning in May 2027 (around the time Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is expected to wrap up). We can't be the only ones to find that really f***ing depressing, are we? We've written about it before, but it bears repeating.

No one is saying that streaming series didn't play a role in the bigger-picture issues that Marvel Studios has suffered from – but it's not the "smoking gun." A run of lackluster and creatively questionable films didn't exactly help matters. And let's not forget "The Great Streaming Wars," when every studio believed that the grass was greener on Netflix's side, so they took their shot at the king – and made some questionable calls along the way. In the end, Netflix would still keep the crown, leaving everyone else to lick their wounds and roll out a number of brutal cost-cutting measures. And then there are those who believe Marvel Studios' MCU suffered from not rebooting after Avengers: Endgame, requiring viewers to do more MCU homework to understand what's going on before checking out a new film or show. Unfortunately, at least for now, it looks like the live-action television side of the MCU will be the scapegoat.

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