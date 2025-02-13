Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, The Good Fight, The Good Wife

Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 11 "Tiny Town" Preview/Sneak Peeks; S02E12 Images

Check out a preview and sneak peeks of tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 11: "Tiny Town."

Welcome back to our preview of what's ahead with the second season of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. Before you check out the official overview and updated image gallery for Feb. 20th's "Foiled Again" (with guest star Matthew Broderick as Ivy League educational consultant Lawrence Grey), spend a few minutes checking out the sneak peeks that we've added below for tonight's episode – S02E11: "Tiny Town" (with guest star Ioan Gruffudd as a Scottish musician named Angus).

Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 11: "Tiny Town" & Ep. 12: "Foiled Again" Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 11: "Tiny Town" – Sparks fly between Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus (Ioan Gruffudd) after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond. Written by Zoe Marshall and directed by Robert King.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 12: "Foiled Again" – While investigating the mysterious death of a college admissions officer, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) finds herself fencing with an independent educational consultant named Lawrence (Matthew Broderick) who promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids. Meanwhile, Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) and Elsbeth butt heads after she questions whether she prepared him enough for the real world. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Sam Hoffman:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!