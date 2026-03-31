Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2 Would Have More of John C. McGinley's Dr. Cox: Braff

Scrubs star and EP Zach Braff promises fan favorites like John C. McGinley's Dr. Perry Cox will have a bigger presence should ABC renew.

Article Summary Zach Braff teases a bigger role for John C. McGinley’s Dr. Cox if Scrubs gets a renewal.

The revival's success has revived interest in classic characters alongside new intern storylines.

Fan favorites like Neil Flynn’s Janitor and Judy Reyes’ Carla are set for expanded appearances.

Braff promises more screen time for the original Scrubs crew in future episodes on ABC.

As far as the adversity the Scrubs revival has as the series's 10th season, it had to first win over skeptics who were soured on the previous season in the Bill Lawrence series' attempt to pass the torch for "Med School," assure fans the trio of JD (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) can carry the series as the focus without leaning on the original auxiliary characters and lead new additions including a new crop of interns, and do it in nine episodes, well below the series' typical 20+ episode season. Six episodes in, we can say that's been a resounding success, but the biggest victory will come should ABC renew, and that's what Braff is hoping for as the star and EP spoke with TV Line on what we could expect if season 11 becomes a reality.

Scrubs Star Zach Braff Has Big Plans for John C. McGinley's Dr. Perry Cox for Season 11 Pending Renewal

When we were reintroduced to JD and company, we saw Sacred Heart a bit different from when we last saw them in 2010. As JD reunites with his best friend, Turk, his ex-wife, Elliot, and Turk's wife, Carla (Judy Reyes), he also reconnects with his former mentor, Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), who offers him a job. Initially cryptic, JD takes the time to mull over a decision when intern Blake (David Gridley) suffers a crisis of conscience before returning to the hospital to accept the job. What JD didn't know was that Cox was offering him the job as chief of medicine, admitting that his time at Sacred Heart had broken him, that time had passed him by, leaving him unable to teach the latest interns, and that he felt JD was better equipped to usher in the latest generation.

As JD accepts the job, he's getting a crash course in running the hospital, discovering it requires a firmer grip on the administrative side than he had as an attending and resident. On top of seeing fan favorites Cox and Carla in recurring roles, we also have Phill Lewis's Dr. Hooch and Robert Maschio's "The Todd." As TV Line confirms McGinley's return in the final two episodes of season 10, Braff, who's promoting his directing run on Lawrence's AppleTV series, Rooster, in which McGinley stars, offers, "I know the fans have been really eager to see John again, and I really want everyone to know he's coming back. I can't give away spoilers, but what we're teeing up is a situation where, if we're lucky enough to get a Season 2, he can be around a whole lot more."

Still to come in Scrubs are the upcoming appearances of Neil Flynn's Janitor and Christa Miller's Jordan Sullivan. Missing from season 10, sadly, is Sacred Heart's fan favorite lawyer and sad sack, Ted Buckland, played by the late Sam Lloyd, who has a dedication on set. Also missing is Cox's predecessor as Chief of Medicine, Dr. Bob Kelso, played by Ken Jenkins, who's largely been retired from the screen, but Lawrence offers that he'll return upon a series renewal. Braff is also aware of fans wanting to see more of the original crew, "I'll say to the fans who miss Neil that we get it — we only had nine episodes, and we had so much to do," Braff said. "I know some people are like, 'Wait, I want more Johnny, I want more Neil, I want more Judy.' We get it, and we're working on it," adding that there will also be more for Reyes' Carla to do, despite her splitting time on ABC's High Potential.

Braff said for the Scrubs revival to succeed, a new foundation needed to be established, which includes staffers Sibby (Vanessa Bayer), Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster), and intern characters of Blake, Asher (Jacob Dudman), Tosh (Ava Bunn), Dashanna (Amanda Morrow), and Amara (Layla Mohammadi), "In nine episodes, you do have to set up that it's a teaching hospital and introduce the students — that's the premise of the show — and you also have to fill out the world of new characters." New episodes air Wednesdays on ABC.

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