Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Eccleston Would Be "Back Like a Shot" on One Condition

Aside from Russell T. Davies getting sacked, Christopher Eccleston laid out an interesting condition that would bring him "back like a shot."

Article Summary Christopher Eccleston says he'd return to Doctor Who on screen if a female showrunner took charge.

Eccleston refuses to return while Russell T. Davies, Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter, and Phil Collinson are involved.

The Ninth Doctor actor enjoys Big Finish audio dramas but is critical of 2005's TV production politics.

Eccleston claims the BBC only supported Doctor Who after it became successful, slamming industry politics.

When it comes to Doctor Who, actor Christopher Eccleston has seemed quite content with reserving his returns as the Ninth Doctor to Big Finish's audio drama adventures. But when it comes to making a return in front of the camera, that's a completely different matter. The actor has made it clear several times in the past that he would never consider a live-action return as long as Showrunner Russell T. Davies, EPs Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter, and producer Phil Collinson were still involved with the show (more on that below). During his spotlight panel at this weekend's C2E2 2026, Eccleston didn't waver from that position: "I thought about this, [and] not with the four people who are running it now." What hit our radar was what Eccleston shared regarding what would bring him "back like a shot" to the role. "Here's the thing: 'Doctor Who's' written for boys. There has never been a female showrunner of 'Doctor Who.' So my dream is this: there was a little girl who was, I don't know — six, seven, eight — in 2005 when my series went out, and she gets the job, and she asked me back? I'd go back like a shot."

Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Wants Folks Sacked Before Return

During a Q&A portion of Eccleston and Piper's panel at the For The Love Of Sci-Fi 2023 convention from December 2023, Eccleston was once again asked if he would ever return to the long-running series proper. Now, if you're a glass-half-full person, you can view his response as not being a "no." But realistically, the bar set by Eccleston didn't sound like one that the BBC has any interest in clearing. "Sack Russell T Davies. Sack Jane Tranter. Sack Phil Collinson. Sack Julie Gardner. And I'll come back. So can you arrange that?" the actor responded.

As we've seen from his work with Big Finish, Eccleston made it clear that he "loves" being associated with the character and the show's universe – but that's not the case when it comes to how he feels about production on 2005's first season. "I love being associated, just don't like being associated with those people and the politics that went on in the first series. The first series was a mess, and it wasn't to do with me or Billie [Piper], it was to do with the people who were supposed to make it, and it was a mess," Eccleston explained – once again referencing the team that put together the show's revival.

And when it came to the revival itself, Eccleston shared that he also had an issue with the BBC not really backing the show's return until after it became a hit. "You know, the first series, nobody wants to know. The BBC were like we're gonna keep a big distance from this. And then as soon as it was a success, they were all up close going, 'I was responsible for that,' but they were all like at a distance. Like this is a folly, Eccleston's folly, Piper's folly, Russell T. Davies' folly. And then when it worked, suddenly, 'Oh yeah, I worked on that.' They wouldn't come anywhere near us, and then they jump on the bandwagon," Eccleston shared. "Those kinds of politics I'm not very good at handling, I can't swallow that shit."

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