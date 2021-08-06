I guess this is proof that if you wait long enough, anything becomes valuable, even X-Men #1. As part of this weekend's August 8-9 Sunday & Monday
The penultimate episode of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation promised us a drunken Snooki but delivered merely a tease, comrades.
On November 5, Yakko, Wakko & Dot headed back to Hulu for the second season of Animaniacs but it wasn't easy for them to learn the date.
Heracross and Kangaskhan will be locked to raids during the new Pokémon GO event. Are these raids worth doing? Let's take a look.
In X-Men Legends #6, all good things must come to an end, even things that previously came to an end but were then brougth back for nostalgia.
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Orville has twice the updates while Jeopardy! has some issues. Plus, Rick and Morty, MST3K & a ton more!
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games,
Avengers Tech-On #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, finally answering the question: what if The Avengers had some sweet ass mech suits?
Marvel promises everything has changed in Miles Morales Spider-Man #29, and in this preview, at least one thing has: his costume.
Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium
Peter David's X-Factor Run Ends Again in X-Men Legends #6
America Chavez Made in the USA #5 concludes the series from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Read a preview here.
The Hellfire Gala crossover event may be over, but in this preview of Children of the Atom #6, its repercussions continue to echo throughout an X-Men Universe shaken to its foundations.
Everyone gets Venomized in this preview of Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #5, the final issue of this series in stores from Marvel Comics Wednesday.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E24: Snooki (Kinda) Returns
Animaniacs: Yakko, Wakko & Dot Get the News on Their Season 2 Return
The WWE has released Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Tyler Rust, Leonn Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Ari Sterling, Jake Atlas, and now 6 more wrestlers.
NBC made it official on Friday, opting not to move forward on the Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan-hosted Ultimate Slip N' Slide.
In this teaser for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man, the answer lies within Yorick Brown- if he can survive the global "Manhunt" that's after him.
Supergirl stars Jesse Rath (Brainiac 5) & Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) brought out the Legion flight ring and armor to honor the series' last day.
Jeopardy! EP & hosting frontrunner Mike Richards' past involvement in two lawsuits during his time with The Price is Right have resurfaced.
Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Suicide Squad Soundtrack
Copshop Trailer Debuts, New Grillo/Butler Film Hits Theaters Sept. 17
Free Guy isn't going to change anyone's life, but it has a surprising amount of heart, it's very earnest, and it isn't here to make fun of the demographic it is trying to hit.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is set to come out in a little under a month so have 6 new character posters and a featurette.
Shudder has acquired the streaming rights for soon to premiere horror film Hellbender to debut sometime in 2022.
The Suicide Squad is a bloody and gory good time, but thanks to some standout performances from the cast, it also has a lot of heart.
DC Films president Walter Hamada has confirmed that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn will be back to work on other projects.
Netflix released the trailer for the doomed hitwoman movie Kate this week. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the title character, an assassin in Tokyo who
Complete Ultra Unlock Part Two: Time Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
Razer Renames Their Facemask Project Hazel To Be The Razer Zephyr
Cloud Imperium Games has pushed out a new update for Star Citizen, as players can now experience the Orison Update.
Preview the Shiny forms of the Galarian Shiny Pokémon set to be released in Pokémon GO with the third and final part of Ultra Unlock 2021.
Cloudhead Games has released a brand new cinematic campaign for their VR title Pistol Whip as players will experience Smoke & Thunder.
This one Pokémon-GX card may be the saving grace of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising. Spoilers? It's a Sylveon. Of course, it's a Sylveon.
Modiphius Entertainment has released new content for the tabletop RPG Star Trek Adventures with the Shackleton Expanse.
Today sees a major set of Pokémon TCG releases including Marnie Premium Tournament Collection, Trainer Tool Kit, & two Calyrex V Boxes.
Demon Slayer Inosuke Hashibira figma Arrives at Good Smile Company
New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures Arriving from McFarlane Toys
Good Smile Company is back with another explosive figure from My Hero Academia as they reveal their next Nendoroid figure
Hasbro continues to reveal one of the coolest crossovers around as TMNT get ready for some Morphin’ Time to save the day
The Chosen One is back as Sideshow unveils their upcoming Anakin Skywalker 1:6th scale figure from the popular animated series
Sideshow finally has put up pre-orders for their upcoming Star Wars 1:6 scale figure as Obi-Wan Kenobi gets animated once again
One of the deadliest symbiotes on the planet is back as Sideshow reveals their deadly Carnage statue that is quite bloodthirsty
Bruce Wayne returns to where it all began as Sideshow unveils their newest Batman Begins statue capturing the films suit
Metallica Launching Their Own Podcast, Looking Back At The Black Album
Kissing Candice Releases Music Video For "Brand New Low" Single
Indiana-based rock band The Protest recently released a new single, "Show Up To The Showdown", and with it, a music video to accompany it.
California-based alternative metal band Gemini Syndrome has announced the release of their next studio album, 3rd Degree - The Raising.
Chicago hosts not one but two comics exhibitions in the city. The first is at the Museum Of Contemporary Art, but the second one is on display at the Chicago Cultural Center. Running June 19th, 2021 through October 3rd, 2021, the exhibition called CHICAGO: Where Comics Came to Life (1880-1960) was curated by Chris Ware (Building Stories) and Chicago Cultural Historian Emeritus Tim Samuelson.