A Second Comics Exhibition For The Second City

Chicago hosts not one but two comics exhibitions in the city. The first is at the Museum Of Contemporary Art, but the second one is on display at the Chicago Cultural Center. Running June 19th, 2021 through October 3rd, 2021, the exhibition called CHICAGO: Where Comics Came to Life (1880-1960) was curated by Chris Ware (Building Stories) and Chicago Cultural Historian Emeritus Tim Samuelson.