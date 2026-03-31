Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E17 "Second Sunday" Preview: Cyberattack Threat

Can Morgan and the team stop a cyberattack? Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's High Potential, S02E17 "Second Sunday."

Article Summary Morgan and the team race to prevent a massive cyberattack targeting Los Angeles' core infrastructure.

A string of high-profile bank vault heists turns out to be a smokescreen for a tech-driven threat.

Get the official episode synopsis, promo trailer, and a sneak peek at S02E17 "Second Sunday."

Plus, catch an early look at next week's episode, "Family Tree," airing April 7 on ABC.

When is a series of bank vault heists not a series of bank vault heists? When it's actually only the lead-up to what could be a crippling cyberattack on Los Angeles' core infrastructure. That's exactly what's going to go down unless Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and the team can stop it. That brings us to our updated preview for ABC's High Potential, S02E17 "Second Sunday," including an official overview, promo trailer, image gallery, sneak peek, and more. In addition, we have an early look at April 7th's S02E18 "Family Tree" – and that's all waiting for you below.

UPDATE: Interestingly enough, preview images weren't released ahead of our preview – which is rare. There's been some buzz that tonight has some jaw-dropping moments -could that be the reason?

High Potential: S02E17 "Second Sunday"/S02E18 "Family Tree" Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 17: "Second Sunday" – Wagner joins Morgan and the team on a hunt for the crew behind a series of heists ripping through elite private vaults — only to uncover a far more dangerous endgame: a looming cyberattack that could cripple Los Angeles' core infrastructure. Written by Todd Harthan and Marc Halsey.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 17: "Family Tree" – A woman is found dead at the luxury hotel where Lucia works, posing a potential complication for Karadec and Morgan's investigation. Elsewhere, Ava races to come up with the perfect idea for her art show. Written by Todd Harthan and Marc Halsey.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

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