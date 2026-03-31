Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker S01E05 "Burn Notice": Little League Coach, Big League Danger

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's RJ Decker, S01E05: "Burn Notice," and a look ahead to S01E06: "Brenner’s Back."

Article Summary RJ Decker investigates a threatened Little League coach while trying to stick to his conditional release terms.

Tonight's S01E05 "Burn Notice" features new dangers and pressure from RJ's parole officer.

Get a sneak peek and episode trailer, plus an image gallery of the latest twists in South Florida.

Looking ahead: S01E06 "Brenner’s Back" brings a vengeful figure from RJ Decker's past to light.

We've got your pregame preview for tonight's hit ABC series, as Scott Speedman's ex-con/private investigator RJ Decker investigates a Little League coach with a target on his back while staying within the limits of his conditional release. Along with an official overview and episode trailer for S01E05: "Burn Notice," we also have an image gallery, sneak peek, and more for you to check out. In addition, we have an overview for S01E06: "Brenner's Back," as RJ confronts a very dangerous ghost from his past who's looking to haunt his here-and-now.

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E05 & S01E06 Previews

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 5: "Burn Notice" – R.J. unravels the truth about a Little League coach whose family is being mysteriously targeted. Meanwhile, R.J.'s parole officer worries that he is pushing the boundaries of his conditional release.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 6: "Brenner's Back" – R.J. helps a young woman uncover the truth behind her boyfriend's sudden death. Meanwhile, a dangerous figure from R.J.'s past resurfaces, bent on revenge.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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