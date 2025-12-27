Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash – The Matriarch, Ash People, Tsonng Featurettes

Pandora has a lot of lore, and following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, we have BTS featurettes focusing on The Matriarch, The Ash People, and the Tsyong.

Article Summary Explore new Avatar: Fire and Ash featurettes revealing lore about The Matriarch, Ash People, and Tsyong.

The Matriarch brings intelligent whale culture and unexpected underwater court drama to Pandora’s story.

The Ash People expand the Na’vi world with fire-themed tribes and spiritual struggles on Pandora.

The Tsyong introduces fast, squid-like creatures that play a key role in the climactic water battle.

There is a lot you can say about the world of Avatar, but one thing that you can't say is that the world lacks lore. There is a lot going on here, and director James Cameron has always wanted to share it. Much like Middle-earth and Tolkien, it's probably only a matter of time before we get the Avatar version of The Silmarillion. Now that Avatar: Fire and Ash is out, we've been getting a steady stream of featurettes diving into the new aspects of this world that were introduced. The first one is about The Matriach. There was a tweet that went around not long after the embargo came down about how this movie has way more whale court scenes than you would expect, and everything with The Matriarch is why. Giant intelligent whales that are over everyone's drama.

The Ash People are obviously a major part of this film. Over the course of three movies, we've seen several different tribes of Na'vi that focus on different elements. Initially, we followed a group which focused on the land, next the water, and now fire [with a little air as well]. The Ash People and how they fit into the different conflicts on Pandora, and who they eventually end up aligning with in Avatar: Fire and Ash, have a lot to do with how they feel essentially "abandoned" by the Eywa.

Finally, we have the Tsong, which is going to tap into anyone's fear of squids if they have one [hello, my roommate from college]. A bunch of very fast, very large squid-like creatures that run in packs? These guys play a big part in the water aspect of the final battle in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

