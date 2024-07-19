Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: cyber-thriller, fantasia, French movies, IFC Center, Pascal Plante, Red Rooms

Red Rooms: Trailer for French Cyber-Thriller Opening in US in Sept

Trailer for Pascal Plante's award-winning French cyber-thriller Red Rooms, which comes out in US theatres on September 6th

Article Summary Red Rooms U.S. opening at IFC Center NY, Sept 6, Pascal Plante to attend.

Movie explores a woman's fixation on a dark web-linked trial.

Themes of loneliness in technology, reflecting on society's isolation.

Crime thriller blends true-crime cinema with fictional storytelling.

Utopia released a theatrical trailer for Pascal Plante's multi-award-winning feature Red Rooms ahead of the film's U.S. theatrical release, which kicks off on Friday, September 6, at the IFC Center in New York. Plante will attend opening weekend, and a national rollout will follow.

The acclaimed psychological cyber-thriller, which writer/director Plante called "true-crime meets genre cinema," follows Kelly-Anne, a young woman who wakes up every morning to wait outside the courtroom to secure a seat at the high-profile trial of Ludovic Chevalier, a man charged with the murder of three teenage girls, with the gruesome videos of two of the crimes surfacing for sale online on the dark web. She finds herself bonding with a fellow voyeur, momentarily breaking her out of her loneliness while also witnessing the emotional decline of the victims' families. As the proceedings continue, it becomes increasingly difficult for Kelly-Anne to maintain the psychological and physical balance between her normal life and her morbid fixation with the accused killer, with her obsession reaching new lengths when the final piece of evidence reveals itself within reach.

Named after the highly disputed violent, dark web spaces known as red rooms in online urban legends, RED ROOMS was inspired by the fans who inexplicably flock to serial killers throughout modern history and are further motivated by the current state of cybersecurity and tech crimes. The film not only succeeds as one of the most chilling entries to the serial killer genre from the last decade —despite never revealing any of the explicit images that the film's characters are forced to witness— with Plante creating a fictional killer that is a devastating product of our time, but excels as a cinematic portrayal of how modern civilization engages with technology while holding a mirror up to the loneliness and isolation that exists within the dark side of present-day society.

