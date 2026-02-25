Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: Official Trailer II, Poster, And 3 Images Released

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer, poster, and three new images for Mortal Kombat II, which will be released in theaters on May 8, 2026.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils the new official trailer for Mortal Kombat II, set for release on May 8, 2026.

Karl Urban takes center stage as Johnny Cage, alongside new and returning franchise cast members.

Fresh footage teases brutal battles and fan-favorite characters in this highly anticipated sequel.

Mortal Kombat II continues the saga after the successful hybrid release of the 2021 original film.

The first Mortal Kombat film is an interesting little release. It was one of the big hybrid releases for 2021, so while the film did get a theatrical release, it was also on HBO Max and got pirated to hell. However, fans seemed to really like the film, and the numbers across the board were good enough that Warner Bros. was willing to give it a sequel. They didn't fast-track said sequel, but they greenlit one, which is saying something. The second trailer for Mortal Kombat II, which they have titled Official Trailer II because, of course, they did, has officially been released. We see a whole bunch of new footage of new and familiar faces. It's clear that Karl Urban as Johnny Cage is the star this time around, with fans already predicting that the star from the previous film, Cole Young (Lewis Tan), will get a fatality less than 30 minutes in. We also got a new poster and three new images as well.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The wait is almost over! Mortal Kombat II arrives in theaters and IMAX May 8.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and Simon McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on May 8, 2026, and internationally beginning 6 May 2026.

