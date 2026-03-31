Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, scream, scream 8

Scream 8 Is Official, With Two New Writers Brought Onboard

Scream 8 is officially under development, as Spyglass has hired Lilla and Nora Zuckerman to pen the script for the next installment.

Article Summary Scream 8 is officially in development, with new writers Lilla and Nora Zuckerman on board.

The Zuckerman sisters are known for their work on Poker Face and the Buffy revival project.

Scream 7 has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, earning over $200 million worldwide.

Calls for Scream 8 to reboot the series, urging a fresh direction away from original characters.

Scream 8 is a go. Buffy revival writers Lilla and Nora Zuckerman have been tapped to pen the script for the eighth installment of the franchise, picking up the reins from Gary Busick, who wrote the last three films. Scream 7, the current film in the franchise, which is still in theaters, has grossed over $200 million worldwide, a series-high. Another installment was coming no matter what. The Zuckerman sisters were co-showrunners for Peacock's Poker Face. Deadline had the news.

Scream 8…Must We?

"When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all." Scream 7 stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette.

After seeing Scream 6, I thought this had to end. Scream 7 didn't change my mind either, as I think it was the worst film in the franchise. Unless they are going the full reboot-no Sydney, no Gail, different town, new set of people, no ties to any original characters- then I do not care at all. I also completely understand that this is not the world we live in, and that money conquers all. So, Scream 8 was, as Thanos would say, inevitable. I beg of them, please, please start over from scratch. These are talented writers- use them. Reinvent and refocus. That is the only way forward for this thing.

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