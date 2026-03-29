Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: fast and furious, fast forever, FAST X, Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel Offers an Update on the Status of Fast Forever

Vin Diesel shares an update on Fast Forever, the final chapter of the Fast Saga, after meeting with the film's new writer.

Article Summary Vin Diesel shares new updates on Fast Forever, the final chapter of the Fast and Furious saga.

Diesel meets with writer Mike Leslie, promising a finale with real emotional weight for fans.

Fast Forever will resolve major cliffhangers from Fast X and wrap up years of storylines.

The film is aiming for a March 2028 release and may return to a Los Angeles, back-to-basics style.

The Fast and Furious movies (or The Fast Saga) began in 2001 as a street-racing action hit starring Vin Diesel, then kept expanding until it became one of the most durable franchises of the past 25 years. As of now, there are already ten mainline films through Fast X in 2023, plus the spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, with enough consistent box office support to prove that there's still plenty of room to expand for years to come. However, despite that potential, the series actually only has one more chapter left. Or that's the current plan, anyway.

Vin Diesel on Shaping a Major Finale Event for Fast Forever

Based on what we know so far, the next movie is currently titled Fast Forever, with Diesel actively reinforcing the idea that it will serve as a true finale event for the franchise. But in a recent Instagram post, Diesel updated fans that he was recently "Sitting across from [writer] Mike Leslie, hearing what he plans to contribute to the polish of the next chapter," and that it brought back "A story with something real beating inside it." He also added, "There is a particular weight that comes with delivering a finale."

That's kind of a big deal, too, because Fast X left the story in a very hard pause. Dom and Little B are trapped in Dante's revenge plot as an explosion hits, while others like Tej, Roman, Ramsey, and Han are on a plane that gets taken out of the sky. At the same time, Letty and Cipher escape when Gisele shows up in a submarine, confirming she survived and kicking the board over one more time. It's a lot of moving parts that need to be addressed.

And for a while, Fast X was described as the first half of a two-part wrap-up. Since then, the timeline has stretched, the finale has stayed in development longer than expected, and Universal has reportedly pushed for a lower budget than Fast X, which changes the math of how you deliver a big concluding chapter. That longer gap has also shaped expectations. Some fans are now bracing for a finale that does not simply pick up every cliffhanger beat exactly where it left off, especially since Diesel has hinted at a return to Los Angeles and a more back-to-basics approach as a way of closing the loop.

For now, though, the plan is clearly for the saga to end with Fast Forever, and the next real answers about how it all comes together will not arrive until the film gets closer to its current release window in March 2028.

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