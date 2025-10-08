Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Clip Released; Trailer This Thursday

Check out the clip from HBO/HBO Max's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which was released to announce the trailer dropping on Thursday.

Set to hit screens this January, writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to make its presence known tomorrow during New York Comic Con (NYCC), and you can check out the full rundown below. Earlier today, it was confirmed that an official trailer would drop on Thursday, with the announcement teaser (waiting for you above) offering a brief clip from the upcoming prequel series.

HBO/HBO Max presents "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" – Journey into Westeros with Dunk and Egg Panel: Step back into Westeros, a century before "Game of Thrones," with unlikely duo, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator/showrunner Ira Parker, and stars Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) introduce the new HBO Original series "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." The panel will be moderated by Brandon Davis, host of "Phase Hero: A Film & TV Podcast." The new series will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026. (Thursday, October 9th: 12 pm – 1 pm ET / Location: Empire Stage)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially wrapped, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, and more.

In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer, with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

