Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana

Moana: Catherine is Moana Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Catherine Lagaʻaia is Moana in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming live-action remake of Moana.

Article Summary Disney has unveiled a new Moana behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting Catherine Lagaʻaia as the live-action lead.

The Moana remake arrives as Disney’s live-action strategy gains momentum following the massive box office of Lilo & Stitch.

Catherine Lagaʻaia appears fully committed to Moana, bringing heart and energy that could win over skeptical Disney fans.

Moana sails into theaters on July 10, 2026, with Disney hoping the remake can turn curiosity into real excitement.

This current era of the Disney live-action remake is a weird one, to say the least. There was a period when it seemed like the ones in production might be the last, and that they would stop this whole experiment. Then Lilo & Stitch made a billion dollars at the box office, and things aren't going to slow down anytime soon. Either way, the remake of Moana was going to happen one way or another. Now we know it won't be the one that closes the door on this whole thing. It's still the one that people aren't sure about. It seems very soon, which also makes the whole thing feel like a cash grab. That's not fair to the people working on the film, and specifically the lead, Catherine Lagaʻaia, who is clearly putting her entire soul into portraying a new version of Moana. Disney released a new behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on Lagaʻaia, and if there is anyone who could change the minds of Disney fans on the fence, it could very well be her.

Moana: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds, and songs of "Moana" in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026.

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