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SNL Separation Anxiety: Fey & Fallon on SNL UK, "The Rundown" & More

In this week's SNL Separation Anxiety, Kenan Thompson offers the latest edition of "The Rundown," and Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon talk SNL UK.

Article Summary SNL Separation Anxiety returns with Kenan Thompson’s latest The Rundown pick and fresh SNL UK updates.

Tina Fey tells Jimmy Fallon how hosting SNL UK felt like classic SNL, but with a strange across-the-pond twist.

Fallon recalls hiding under the SNL UK Weekend Update desk for minutes before his guest spot with Ania Magliano.

Kenan breaks down iconic SNL sketches on The Rundown before choosing Sally O’Malley’s Rockette audition favorite.

Another Saturday between seasons of SNL and SNL UK brings another edition of SNL Separation Anxiety, our way of dealing with Saturday Night Live and Saturday Night Live UK (SNL UK) being on their respective summer breaks while also keeping you in the loop with what's going on and entertained (hopefully) with some cool stuff we found along the way. This week, Kenan Thompson steps up for the latest edition of SNL's "The Rundown." But before we get to that, we're taking a look at what SNL alums Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon had to share during Fey's recent interview on NBC's The Tonight Show about their respective time across the pond for SNL UK. Fey hosted the series premiere, while Fallon appeared during Nicola Coughlan's show (and made a guest appearance during "Weekend Update," with Ania Magliano and Paddy Young).

SNL/SNL UK: Tina Fey & Jimmy Fallon on Their Experiences

Fey on Her Overall SNL UK Experience: "Like, it was so weird. It's like one of those dreams where you go into [a room and] you're like, 'Is this a room in my house I didn't know was here?' 'Cause, it looked like 'SNL,' but a little different, and everyone was, like, kind of the same jobs," Fey shared, adding that "no British people [would] do it [SNL UK]" – at least in the beginning. "And then once we did that first show, and everyone saw that that cast is hilarious, now they have no trouble booking hosts."

Fey on Returning to the "SNL Environment": "I'd be doing sketches, and to be in that 'SNL' environment and to be, like, in a costume or whatever, in my mind, I'm 35. So I'd be rehearsing the sketch, and I'd turn around and see a glimpse of myself and be like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ!' It was like a real jump scare." Fallon

Fallon on His SNL UK "Weekend Update" Appearance: "I did a bit where I had to pop up behind the desk, and I was so nervous. I didn't want to mess up their thing, so I went out way too early. I was under the desk for like five minutes, and I was, like, in between these two chairs under the 'Update' desk, and I'm like, 'I'm here way too early.' But they were so nice, and it was so fun."

"The Rundown" – Building the Perfect Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, Jack Black, Sarah Sherman, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. The latest edition finds Kenan Thompson analyzing some of the show's iconic live sketches like "The Chris Farley Show" and "Beavis and Butt-Head" before picking his favorite: "Sally O'Malley's Rockette Open Audition (Season 26 Episode 8: Host Danny DeVito & Musical Guest R.E.M. – December 11, 1999) – followed by the sketch.

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