Jujutsu Kaisen S02E19 "Right and Wrong, Part 2": Emotionally Crushing

This week's episode of Crunchyroll anime Jujutsu Kaisen, S02E19: "Right and Wrong, Part 2," was an emotional gut-punch that spotlights Nobara.

Article Summary Episode 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen S02 brings a tragic spotlight on Nobara's past and present.

Nobara defies orders, engages Mahito's double, and impacts the real battle with strategy.

Crucial backstory unveiled as we explore Nobara's relationships and formative experiences.

The emotional episode leaves fans with a lot to process.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen S02E19: "Right and Wrong, Part 2" was an emotional gut-punch. Even after having read the manga, these past episodes have hit so much harder than expected. We get to see Nobara join the battle and actually make a difference. The story and fights go by fast without feeling rushed, and things go wrong in the blink of an eye. Now that we are in the midst of this horrific art, at times, I wish things would slow down and give us a chance to catch our breaths and mourn our fallen Jujutsu sorcerers.

We get to see how Nobara re-entered the veil even after being advised by Nitta to stay back and reminded they had been instructed by Nanami to do so. However, we all know Nobara is not the type to stay away and keep her arms crossed while Megumi and Yuji are out there giving their best. Nobara encounters Mahito's double, and she does a great job putting up a fight and keeping everything she has heard about Mahito in mind. It was great to see Bobara thriving as it always is when she takes the spotlight. At this point, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on…

Turns out Nobara's technique is very effective against Mahito, and the Resonance affects even the real Mahito as Yuji is fighting it, which he takes advantage of as he feels Nobara's presence and feels less alone, making him give his 110% and momentarily overwhelm Mahito. I loved the visuals and always love seeing how Gojo's team always use one another to give their best always managing to come out on top. Noticing the effects, both Mahitos start running toward one another, crossing paths and trading places as the momentum slows down, and Yuji starts understanding as Nobara makes the turn. However, even after Yuji screams for her to run away she is still caught off-guard, and Mahito touches her cheek.

I am not going to lie, I screamed the whole time as she kept running behind him as if it could change anything. News flash, it did not. Nobara covers the side of her face and is transported to her past, literally seeing her past flash before her eyes: befriending a new girl in her village, Fumi, then befriending and idolizing an older girl called Saori, who ended up being bullied into moving by other villagers although we never find out why. We see how Nobara changed in that time and how the goodbye to Saori left her brokenhearted. Before leaving for Tokyo, Nobara promises Fumi the three of them will reunite someday, and we see the friends tear up like little girls.

This was an insanely sad scene. I feel like the story has been moving so fast (and rightfully so) that it is impossible to mourn the characters we love so much. It was so heartbreaking to finally see Nobara's humanity in a way just right before the very end. I mean, this is one of our main characters. We are taken back to the present, somewhere in an office where Saori has become a workaholic and is reflecting back on Nobara and what would she think of Saori now. I ugly cried when Nobara looked around in her mind and saw her friends from Jujutsu High and Fumi before asking Yuji to tell everyone that her life was not so bad.

Nobara smiles at Yuji, and her head explodes… just like that, we lose one hell of a character. I am not going to lie, I struggled writing this Jujutsu Kaisen review. I knew this would come at some point, but my heart hurt for a bit. So far this arc was even more horrific and harder to watch play out than it was to read it. Between the battle with Mahoraga and Sukuna, and now Mahito hitting where he knows will hurt and distract Yuji. The bars continue to be raised, making us wonder how things can the tables could possibly turn in our heroes' favor because there seems to be no way any normal sorcerer can beat these curses without having Sukuna or Gojo-like power, and right now, Gojo is trapped somewhere.

