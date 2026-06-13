Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Idle Hands, svengoolie

"Idle Hands" Is The House of Svengoolie's Playground TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, the House of Svengoolie rolls out the 1999 cult classic Idle Hands! Here's our preview...

Article Summary Svengoolie’s House of Svengoolie airs Idle Hands tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT for a cult horror-comedy showcase.

Rich Koz turns the House over to Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo for a special Svengoolie-hosted MeTV event.

Idle Hands stars Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, Jessica Alba, and Vivica A. Fox in a wild possessed-hand spree.

Get ready for Svengoolie with the official preview, Idle Hands trailer, and show teases including Coffin Convos and C2E2.

Tonight, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) hands the keys to the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) for Saturday's special screening. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, the House of Svengoolie unleashes 1999's Idle Hands, directed by Rodman Flender, written by Terri Hughes & Ron Milbauer, produced by Columbia Pictures, Licht/Mueller Film Corporation, and Team Todd, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

With a killer cast that boasts Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, Jessica Alba, and Vivica A. Fox, the cult classic introduces us to Sawa's average, lazy stoner teenager, Anton Tobias. Well, he's average until his hand becomes possessed and takes on a life of its own – and racks up a pretty impressive body count along the way. whose hand becomes possessed and goes on a killing spree, even after being cut off from his arm. And just when you think the obvious solution is staring Anton in the face? Well, let's just say that Anton's hand is all about its independence. Equally impressive was the film's soundtrack, which included tracks from The Offspring, Blink-182, Rob Zombie, Static-X, and others.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Idle Hands below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Gary Miller, Huntington, VA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Idle Hands": "Tonight Imp leads Gwengoolie and Nostalgiaferatoo through everyone's favorite film talk show, 'Coffin Convos.' Gwengoolie takes the boys into a classic commercial encouraging folks to say 'no' to suspect spices like paprika and oregano. Svengoolie goes out 'On The Road' and brings Gwen, Nosti & IMP to C2E2 in Chicago to do a panel for the audience there, sign some autographs and spread goodwill."

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