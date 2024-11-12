Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch, prime video

Ballard: "Bosch" Universe Series Filming Final Season Ep This Week

Bestselling author Michael Connelly had a great update to pass along regarding filming on the Maggie Q-starring "Bosch-verse" series Ballard.

When we last checked in on how things were going with bestselling author Michael Connelly's live-action "Bosch-verse," we were nearing the end of September, and Maggie Q (Det. Renée Ballard) was sharing a look at how filming was going while spending some one-on-one time with Connelly's professional consultant and Ballard inspiration, Mitzi Hartert-Roberts. Now, less than two months later, we have a very cool update to pass along, courtesy of Connelly himself. During his book club livestream on Tuesday night with his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, in support of The Waiting, Connelly covered a wide range of topics beyond just his new Bosch/Ballard novel – including the news that filming on the first season's final episode will be going down this week. And in case anyone still has any doubts about Maggie Q as Ballard, Connelly doesn't mince words when it comes to his support. "She is Ballard," Connelly made clear while discussing the upcoming Prime Video series. "Like in the book, she has confrontations with superiors, mostly male, and she gets it and makes it work. There's a physicality to her that works. We got a winner," he added.

Bosch: Legacy Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

