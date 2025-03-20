Posted in: Audio Dramas, Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Miller & Mazzucchelli's "Year One" Set for Audio Drama Adapt

Premiering on April 2nd, DC High Volume: Batman kicks off with an adaptation of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One.

The Dark Knight has been the subject of audio dramas and podcasts before, but DC High Volume: Batman is looking to bring some classic comic stories to life via audio for the very first time – and what better way to kick things off than with a four-part adaptation of writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One? Originally published in 1987 by DC Comics, the groundbreaking take on Batman's origin story first appeared in Batman #404–407. Set to premiere on April 2nd, you can check out the YouTube and Spotify trailers above and below – with the podcast available on a number of services.

Following "Year One," listeners can look forward to hearing audio drama adaptations of "Batman: The Long Halloween" from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale and "Batman: Dark Victory" from Loeb and Sale. Here's a look at the Spotify trailer – followed by the official overview of the first adaptation:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bringing essential DC comic stories to life off the page and into the audio space — "DC High Volume: Batman" begins with the four-part adaptation of Year One. After traveling the world for over a decade, Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find crime and corruption running rampant in the place he once called home. Knowing Gotham needs a hero, Bruce dons the cape and cowl for the first time becoming the Batman. If Batman and new allies Lieutenant Jim Gordon & District Attorney Harvey Dent succeed in removing the criminal heads of Gotham, who will replace them? A new face of villainy may appear leading to a Long Halloween of costumed criminals…

You can check out DC High Volume every Wednesday beginning on April 2nd, wherever you happen to check out your podcasts. It will be interesting to see if we get a few for Superman before DC Studios' feature film drops in July.

