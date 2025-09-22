Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: chad powers

Chad Powers Key Art Poster Spotlights Football's Greatest Catfish

Hitting Hulu on September 30th, here's a look at the official key art poster for Glen Powell and Michael Waldron's Chad Powers.

Article Summary Chad Powers key art poster has been revealed ahead of the Hulu premiere on September 30th.

Glen Powell stars as Russ Holliday, a fallen QB who reinvents himself as Chad Powers on a new team.

The comedy series is co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron, with Eli Manning executive producing.

Watch the official trailer, previews, and more celebrating "football’s greatest catfish story."

In eight days, the epic saga that is the story of Glen Powell and Michael Waldron's Chad Powers will be told! Actually, it's a half-hour streaming comedy focused on Russ Holliday (Powell), whose wild ways finally get the best of him, costing the up-and-coming QB a chance at a successful college and professional football career. But when one star falls, another will rise and shine – and that's where "Chad Powers" comes in. Here's a look at the official key art poster that was released earlier today, with the official trailer waiting for you above and some very cool extras waiting for you below:

Here's a look at EP/NFL Super Bowl Champ Eli Manning (who made the character famous) and Powell breaking dimensional barriers to offer you a special look at Chad Powers, set to hit Hulu screens on September 30th:

Along with Powell, the upcoming streaming comedy series stars Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson. Set to hit screens on September 30th, here's a look back at the official teaser that was released back in December 2024, followed by the official logline/overview for Hulu's Chad Powers, a look at two "meta" in-universe previews that were released, and more:

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

Hulu's Chad Powers stems from co-creators and executive producers Powell and Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce, and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. Powell serves as co-creator and is co-writing and executive-producing under his production co-banner, Barnstorm Productions.

