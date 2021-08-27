Cobra Kai: Netflix's Karate Kid Sequel Series Gets Season 5 Greenlight

Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have definitely set up on helluva fourth season for the "Karate kid" spinoff. We have Thomas Ian Griffith's return as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III), offering Kreese (Martin Kove) some serious back-up. That means life is about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. This time, there's more than just a trophy on the line at the All Valley Karate Tournament- it's the heart and soul of the community. With Netflix's global fan event Tudum landing on September 25, fans can expect to learn a ton more about what's to come, but that doesn't mean they have to wait until then. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kove gave fans a heads-up to "keep close today"- and he wasn't kidding. Because even with the series returning this December for its fourth season, Netflix has confirmed that Cobra Kai will be back for Season 5.

Here's the news that will bring smiles to millions of Cobra Kai fans:

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the teaser released earlier this month for the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Terry Silver Returns | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIxKKv8q5W0)

