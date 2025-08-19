Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown S01E11 Exclusive Clip: Meachum & Oliveras in Hot Pursuit

BLEEDING COOL EXCLUSIVE: In this preview for Prime Video's Countdown S01E11: "Run," Meachum and Oliveras are in hot pursuit of a suspect.

What happens when you address two major season-long storylines before the season actually ends? Did we mention a time jump and the start of some significant new storylines? If you're Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown, you end up scoring a creative homerun in a way that proves just how much Haas, the cast, and production team understand and appreciate what makes great television great. And if you think for one hot second that the adrenaline will get dialed back anytime soon, well… let's just say that the exclusive clip we have will put any concerns you might have to rest. According to the logline for S01E11: "Run," Shepherd (Violett Beane) is working "to decipher the manifesto recovered at Cabin 6 while the rest of the team pursues a suspect on the run." In the sneak preview we have waiting for you above, Meachum (Ackles) and Oliveras (Camacho) are in hot pursuit of a suspect with a motorcycle and clearly a strong desire not to get caught.

Countdown Showrunner Q&A: Mark's Health, Season 2 Decision & More

Over the past weekend, Haas returned to his Sunday tradition of tackling your questions. Here's a look at what was covered, including the chances of time jump flashbacks, if Meachum and Oliveras will ever start using each other's first names, what's holding up a decision on Season 2, the meaning behind the name "Darden," and where Meachum's health is at after the time jump. In addition, Haas dropped a "BONUS" covering his favorite moment from Episode 10:

(1) Will we get any flashbacks this season to the ten-month time jump for glimpses at what went down?

"While we will learn about some things that happened in those ten months circumstantially, there aren't any flashbacks to that time. (All bets are off if we get a season 2.)"

(2) Will Meachum and Oliveras ever call each other by their first names?

"That's a great question. It's definitely a law enforcement habit to call your partner by his or her surname. Maybe they'll break that habit someday."

(3) Considering how well the series has been doing, what's holding up a decision on a second season?

"Fortunately, I only have to worry about making shows and not how the super high-ups make their scheduling decisions. They have to juggle a ton of strategies and relationships and data and experience and sometimes old-fashioned risk-taking… they're smart people… I stay out of it!"

(4) Is there a secret meaning to Haas using the name "Darden" in his projects?

"Yes, I went to Baylor U in Waco, Texas back in the day and my old screenwriting professor is Bob Darden. In everything I've written… movies, TV… Darden is always the first to go… but as an inside joke because I love Bob!"

(5) Are Meachum's pain and symptoms gone for good now?

"I don't think it's ever going to be gone-gone. The threat is there that the symptoms could return. I'm just grateful that he was able to get into this program and I'm energized by the results."

BONUS: Favorite Episode 10 moment:

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

