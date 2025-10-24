Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 4: Check Out Our S04E02: "Not a Stray" Preview

Shawn Hatosy's (The Pitt) new battalion chief gets mixed reactions and more in our preview for CBS's Fire Country S04E02: "Not a Stray."

Welcome back to our weekly updated preview for what's ahead with the fourth season of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. We've got an official overview, image gallery, and four sneak peeks at what S04E02: "Not a Stray" has to offer – including new battalion chief Brett Richards (HBO Max's The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy) rubbing a whole lot of folks the wrong way. Following that, we have official overviews and image galleries for S04E03: "The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal," S04E04: "Like a Wounded Wildebeest," and S04E05: "Happy First Day, Manny" (with a "Sheriff Country" crossover) – here's a look!

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 2-5 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 2 "Not a Stray" – Station 42 faces a high-stakes wildfire situation that tests their unity, leadership, and personal resilience. The new battalion chief (Shawn Hatosy) is on site, but he has a polarizing leadership style that gets under everyone's skin. Written by Anupam Nigam and directed by Bill Purple.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 3 "The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal" – The Station 42 team responds to a dangerous zipline accident that escalates into a wildfire due to illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Sharon struggles with letting go of Vince's belongings and unexpectedly finds comfort in Vince's ex, Renee (Constance Zimmer). Written by Jen Klein & Carrie Williams and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 4 "Like a Wounded Wildebeest" – Manny has a serious conversation with Bode about a troubling discovery, urging him to be honest and take responsibility. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Jordan Calloway.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 5 "Happy First Day, Manny" – The team responds to a dangerous fire at the local drive-in movie theater, where they must enlist civilians to help stop the spread.

Fire Country EPs Discuss What's Ahead with Season 4 & More

Phelan and Rater had a whole lot to share about what's to come during an in-depth interview with TV Insider last month, including the decision to write off Billy Burke's Vince, the upcoming crossover with Sheriff Country, and details on who The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy will be playing:

Phelan on The Decision to Kill Off Vince: "We felt like coming into Season 4, we have a show about wildland firefighters and we have the same cast that we had from the beginning. And to be truthful to the work that these people do, which is always our desire, we felt like it was time for the show and the characters to have a loss. And last season was about legacy. Vince dealing with the legacy of his father and using that as a lens to look at what his relationship with Bode was. And as we were talking about the end of the season, we felt like the thing that was really going to shake up the show and shake up our characters in the best way possible and force them to really reassess where they were and what they were doing was this kind of loss. And so at the same time, we want to be very respectful of the character of Vince, of how important he is to the show, and how important Billy was as a presence on the show. So, the loss of Vince is going to echo through the entire season, and we are going to see our younger firefighters really have to begin to grapple with growing up and what is the next step for them.

Phelan on How Shawn Hatosy's Character Will Impact Season 4: "I think that the audience's expectation was that if anybody was going to die in that fire, it was going to be Walter. And to not have it be Walter, I think, is a huge surprise to everyone, including Sharon. And you say things in grief that you don't mean, or maybe you do mean them but you wouldn't normally say them, but she says it. And so it is going to have an impact on them and how that family comes back together and how long does that take and how does the fire station keep running when they have suffered such a huge blow? And that's where Shawn [Hatosy]'s character comes in. He has been tasked with going to fire stations where they have suffered this kind of loss and deciding, do I dissolve this fire station? Do I reassign everybody or is there something here that can be saved and reassembled?"

Phelan on the Upcoming "Fire Country"/"Sheriff Country" Crossover: "There will be a big crossover event coming up this season. We will see the two worlds. It will be a two-hour single evening event, and we'll see how these two worlds crash into each other and they help each other," Phelan shared. "I would just say it is crazy, and it tests everyone involved, but the very future of Edgewater is really put to the test."

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

