Home Improvement: Tim Allen Denies Exposing Himself to Pamela Anderson Tim Allen denies Pamela Anderson's allegation in her upcoming memoir that he exposed himself to her during their time on Home Improvement.

Following the success of last year's Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, the conversation & controversy surrounding Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee & their stolen sex tape was reignited, with Anderson finding her life back under the microscope without her involvement or say. Now, Anderson wants to tell her story in two very big ways. Anderson has the Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story dropping on January 31st, accompanying Anderson's memoir, HarperCollins' Love, Pamela. And it's that memoir that's making headlines on Monday, with Variety first publishing an excerpt where Anderson alleges that her then-Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen exposed himself to her in 1991. "On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked [Anderson had modeled for 'Playboy' prior to starting on the ABC series]. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably,' Anderson wrote in the except that was released." In a statement to Variety, Allen denied Anderson's allegations, adding, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing." Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the hit ABC series over the course of its first two seasons before moving on to global fame with Baywatch.

Here's a look at the official trailer & overview for Pamela, A Love Story, debuting on January 31st:

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Anderson's career from small-town girl to Playboy model, actress, and international sex symbol. Featuring never-before-seen home videos and journal entries, the film offers bracingly honest reflections from Anderson on the sometimes tumultuous but always deeply felt experiences that have shaped who she is today — including her explosive, whirlwind romances and the infamous stolen tape that became the internet's first viral video and would mark a turning point in her career. Directed by Ryan White and produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela, A Love Story places the narrative back in the hands of the only woman who can tell it: an icon, a mother, an activist, and a lifelong romantic.