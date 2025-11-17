Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, macy's thanksgiving day parade

KPop Demon Hunters Rolls Out Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters offered a look at the Derpy Tiger and Sussie balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Here's a look...

As we inch closer to NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo's airing/streaming of the iconic holiday season event, Netflix is making sure that KPop Demon Hunters makes its mark on the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in a very big way. Earlier today, the streaming service rolled out a preview of the Derpy Tiger (full-size) and Sussie (balloonicle) balloons, which will be part of the hit streaming film's float. Previously, we learned that Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group Huntr/X, will be performing and aboard the float during the parade's run.

Here's a look at the KPop Demon Hunters balloon being inflated and officially revealed, followed by a look at some other familiar faces we're going to see along the parade route:

Last month, Nintendo of America and Macy's announced that a new Mario featured character balloon would make its debut, releasing a 3D model rendering of the new balloon. Set to honor the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game, which first launched in Japan in 1985, the balloon was created by Macy's Parade Studio's team of artists in partnership with Nintendo of America. Clad in his classic blue overalls and signature red cap and striking a flying pose inspired by the game Super Mario Galaxy, Mario comes in at 51-feet and 2-inches long, 37-feet wide, and 43-feet and 8-inches tall.

Over the summer, during Destination Disney, it was announced that the Buzz Lightyear balloon would be back in a very big way to represent the 30th anniversary of Pixar's first Toy Story. Here's a look at the announcement that went out back in August.

In 2024, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the top show of the holiday season and delivered its biggest audience on record with 31.7 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock—that's an 11% increase compared to 2023. This makes 2024 the fourth year in a row that the parade was the most-watched entertainment show on linear. In addition, the 2024 parade was the top Spanish-language TV program in its timeslot on Telemundo for the third consecutive year. As for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, the live 2024 special drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms – marking a three-year ratings high.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!