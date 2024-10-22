Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock S01E03 "A Guy Named Greg" Sneek Peeks: Matty Heads to Court

We've got an image gallery and clips for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E03: "A Guy Named Greg."

With CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock continuing to build strong reviews and big viewing numbers, the show's twists and turns continue to roll on – and we're only two episodes into the first season! That brings us to our preview for this week's episode, with S01E03: "A Guy Named Greg" finding Matty (Bates) back in the courtroom for a wrongful termination case. Add into the mix that the firm's jury consultant and master lie detector, Shae (Yael Grobglas), is also on the case, and you can see why things could get very problematic for Matty. Along with an image gallery and two clips from this week's episode, our updated rundown of the season also includes as image gallery for "The Rabbit and the Hawk."

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 3: "A Guy Named Greg" – Matty's rusty trial skills are put to the test during a wrongful termination case by a woman claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss. Also, the firm's jury consultant and master lie detector, Shae (Yael Grobglas), joins the case. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Brad Silberling, here's a look at the image gallery and sneak peeks released for this week's episode:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 4: "The Rabbit and the Hawk" – Olympia tasks Matty with getting close to their client, who is fighting for justice in the wrongful death of his wife. Written by Jeffrey Lieber and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the image gallery for the season's fourth episode:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!