Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS: Check Out Our Season 23 Finale: "Sons and Daughters" Preview

The team takes on a network of bombers in tonight's Season 23 finale of CBS's NCIS. Here's our preview for S23E20: "Sons and Daughters."

Article Summary NCIS Season 23 finale "Sons and Daughters" finds the team chasing a network of bombers after a new deadly explosion.

One year after a coffee shop bombing, NCIS uncovers proof the original attack was not the work of a lone wolf.

The finale raises the stakes as the case forces the NCIS team to confront legacy, loyalty, and dangerous new obstacles.

Get the key details for NCIS S23E20, including the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, writer, and director.

Believe it or not, we've reached the end of another season of CBS's NCIS – and this one looks to be pretty "explosive." When an explosion hits on the anniversary of another deadly bombing, the team comes to the frightening realization that these attacks are a part of a network. But their efforts to stop them create obstacles none of them saw coming. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at S23E20: "Sons and Daughters."

NCIS Season 23 Finale Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 20: "Sons and Daughters" – One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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