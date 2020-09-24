Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: HBO Max Offers Series Order Details

Less than a month after reports surfaced that HBO Max was looking at a modern series spinoff, the streaming service has given a direct-to-series order for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). "We're such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a statement. "So we're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series while weaving in new, unexpected elements." So what's that mean for fans of the original series? It all still happened, with Original Sin apparently taking place "a few doors down," so to speak.

But just in case you need more convincing that this isn't going to be the same old "A", check out the teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as well as the series overview below:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

"Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the 'Pretty Little Liars' universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can't wait," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. Running for seven seasons from 2010-2016, the YA mystery thriller went from national to international sensation. Over the course of its run, the series would be adapted in a number of countries and help launch the careers of cast members Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell, Tyler Blackburn, and more. Interestingly enough, as popular as the main series was, it was never able to launch successful spinoffs. Both Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2014) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) were attempted by Freeform (previously ABC Family), and both lasted for only a single season.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.