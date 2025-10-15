Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S27E06 "Twisted Christian": 6-7, Peter Thiel, Jesus & More

From Peter Thiel and JD Vance conspiring to Jesus breaking (and much more), here's our look at South Park, S27E06: "Twisted Christian."

After taking some extra time to process and prepare for the rest of what's been an epic Season 27 run so far, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park returns tonight with S27E06: "Twisted Christian." It seems that Cartman is possessed, but his "possession" could actually end up being the key to stopping the Antichrist. The reason why we're questioning whether Cartman's possessed or not has to do with the trailer that was released, with the teachers meeting to discuss the "'6 7' cult" they believe Cartman and the others are caught up in. Before we jump into our real-time thoughts, here's what we dug up as a "study guide" for tonight's episode.

While we're not exactly rocking a doctorate in Gen Alpha phrases, here are some down-and-dirty details on what you need to know heading into tonight's episode. First, "6 7" is actually pronounced "six-seven." Otherwise, you'll end up sounding like a narc, and no one will sell you weed. As for its origin, you need to take your TARDIS all the way back to 2024 for Philly rapper Skrilla's "Doot Doot (6 7) – specifically, these lyrics: "The way that switch brrt, I know he dyin' (oh my, oh my God)/6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip)." It wouldn't take long for the phrase to become popular, first with NBA social media posts on TikTok and Instagram Reels, with other professional sports jumping on and the phenomenon making its way across the pop culture landscape.

By now, you probably want me to shut the f**k up and finally tell you what it means – and that's the real beauty of it. It means nothing. Or it could mean anything. It's all about finding ways to work it into your conversation (with the accompanying hand gesture being essential), for example: "My sister just had a kid. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces" (sometimes followed with a show of respect and appreciation by anyone who gets it). Of course, something that's popular with elementary and middle school kids is going to be turned into something horrible by adults who refuse to believe that young people could actually have fun with something silly. Critics have criticized it as another example of the online "brain rot" phenomenon they claim that Gen Alpha suffers from.

South Park S27E06: "Twisted Christian" Real-Time Random Thoughts

We've actually had a fun and peaceful day at the school. Of course, a rally is held to tag "6 7" as something Satanic.

Wow. Did not see Parker and Stone going after Peter Thiel. Not a good person.

We've got Thiel explaining how Trump's tiny penis was able to impregnate Satan's tight, tiny asshole, heralding the Antichrist. Of course, "6 7" ties into Thiel's bullshit prophecy.

Meanwhile, Trump is pitying himself because Satan is focusing on birthing classes and not on having sex with him.

Just as Trump begins jerking off, Tiny JD Vance arrives to continue his plan to have Satan's baby aborted.

Meanwhile, Jesus is doubting whether South Park is the right school for him, with PC Principal making the case that he needs to give it a little more time. It's important to note how PC Principal describes his Christian faith – not exactly in line with Jesus.

Cartman is throwing up after the "6 7" jokes… hmmm.

PC Principal convinces Jesus to go on a blind date with him and his wife at The Cheesecake Factory, with Jesus escaping to the bathroom for some face-to-face mirror time.

"Ms. Coco Slutty Davidson": Trump's pseudonym at the abortion clinic, as he looks to arrange a clandestine abortion.

"Peter Thiel Knows About the Antichrist" does sneak into your brain after a few seconds.

While PC Principal beats a teacher (in the name of Jesus, of course), Cartman is getting an MRI – but the "6 7" jokes won't end.

SPOILER: Parker and Stone are not big fans of ganding over people's personal data – especially when it involves kids.

Of course, Vance and Thiel are working together – and that means giving Thiel access to everyone's data. Is anyone getting an "Elon Musk" vibe?

Oh god, I'm feeling all sorts of bad for Jesus in this one…

NEW EPISODE ALERT: Wednesday, October 29th

Trump and Satan are back at The White House, with Vance pressuring Thiel to get the answers before it's too late.

Okay, serious props for "The Exorcist" homage.

Thiel has seen Cartman's illness for himself, attempting to find the significance of "6 7." Meanwhile, Jesus has had enough – even walking away from fighting back at PC Principal.

Poor Jesus… deciding there's no point in fighting anymore and giving in to PC Principal's version of Christianity. Meanwhile, Thiel took Cartman to Washington, DC, to study further.

Wow. That was a brutal episode. This season keeps getting darker and darker…

