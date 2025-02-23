Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA Season 1: Check Out Our Spinoff Series Premiere Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's premiere of NBC's Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg-starring Suits LA.

Article Summary Suits LA debuts tonight on NBC with Stephen Amell leading a stellar cast.

Follow Ted Black as he battles personal and professional pressures in LA.

Expect surprises with Harvey Specter's return teased in a sneak peek.

The spinoff is executive produced by original creator Aaron Korsh.

Tonight's the night, Suits fans! After weeks of serious hype, NBC and Aaron Korsch's spinoff series is set to hit screens – and we're here to pass along what you need to know before Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA hits our screens. Along with an official overview and image gallery for the series opener "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday," we've included some previously released looks at the series, as well as what the cast and creative had to share in terms of what viewers can expect. That includes a tour of the set with Entertainment Tonight and a look at a special teaser previewing the return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter from the original hit series.

Suits LA S01E01: "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 1: "Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday" – Attorney Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and partner Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) are about to merge with a firm run by Ted's ex; associates Rick (Bryan Greenberg) and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) vie for positions in the firm, but when the merger hits a snag, Ted, a former prosecutor, must step into a role he holds in contempt. Directed by Victoria Mahoney and written by Aaron Korsh, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

