Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Amazing World of Gumball, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

The Amazing World of Gumball Is Getting "Wonderfully Weird" (TEASER)

Hulu released a teaser for the new The Amazing World of Gumball series, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, coming soon to the streamer.

Nearly two years after a seventh season of Ben Bocquelet's The Amazing World of Gumball was announced for Cartoon Network during the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, we're getting our first look at what's to come… but there have been a few changes. First, Gumball's world has become more than just amazing, with the series now named The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. Second, it looks like the next wave of animated madness will be streaming on Hulu and Disney+. As for when it will start hitting screens, the newly released teaser above lists it as "Coming Soon," with expectations being that The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will premiere by the end of the year.

As for what fans can expect? Well, the official overview offers some interesting insights, including how the show's "even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor" resulted in the name change. It will be interesting to see if the series gets a spotlight during this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is set to get into full swing at the end of May and carry on into June. Last year's festival brought more details on the franchise's return, including the news that the series was in production, along with a first look at the opening episode, "The Burger":

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!