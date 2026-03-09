Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" Preview: Is Anyone Safe?

Anyone else getting some bad vibes about tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie? Here's our updated preview for S08E10: "His Name Was Martin."

Article Summary The Rookie S08E10 "His Name Was Martin" teases intense horror vibes and a dangerous turn for Nolan's team.

Routine check spirals out of control, putting Nolan, Harper, and Miles in serious jeopardy this episode.

Upcoming S08E11 "Aftermath" hints at major fallout, with Lucy returning post-attack and unexpected twists.

Speculation runs high: Is Lucy's fate tied to tonight’s events or could a shocking swerve be coming?

We're going into tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie with the understanding that there's most likely going to be a lot for fans to discuss on social media after the final credits roll. We know that things take a horrific turn for Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Harper (Mekia Cox), and Miles (Deric Augustine) during what's supposed to be a routine check. We're talking serious horror movie vibes in the trailer for S08E10: "His Name Was Martin." Along with that, the overview for March 16th's S08E11: "Aftermath" dropped this: "Lucy [Melissa O'Neil] returns to work in the aftermath of the attack." Is one tied directly to the other? Could there be a swerve coming tonight involving Lucy that fans didn't see coming? With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, a number of extra sneak peeks, and more for tonight's chapter (along with an early look at next week's episode).

The Rookie S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" & S08E11: "Aftermath"

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 10: "His Name Was Martin" – Nolan, Harper, and Miles face a dangerous situation when a routine check takes a sudden turn. Meanwhile, Bailey conducts a covert investigation at the Pentagon at the request of Lt. Grey.

It's quiet at the station…a little too quiet 🤔 Catch a new episode of #TheRookie tonight at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/xpqxZK7JcC — The Rookie (@therookie) March 9, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 11: "Aftermath" – Lucy returns to work in the aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, an unexpected twist hinders the Liam Glasser case, and a familiar face helps the team track down a killer.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!