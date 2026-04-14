Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E17 Overview; Hawley Teases S08 Finale, Updates "North"

Along with a new overview for S08E17: "Dead Ringer," ABC's The Rookie Showrunner Alexi Hawley discussed Season 8 and The Rookie: North.

Article Summary The Rookie S08E17 "Dead Ringer" brings high stakes as Nolan and Harper help protect a desperate mother.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley teases a possible cliffhanger and major Monica storyline returning for the S08 finale.

The Rookie: North spinoff starring Jay Ellis has completed its pilot, with ABC reportedly optimistic about its future.

Hawley shares insight into North's unique Tacoma setting, promising a fresh dynamic for the expanding franchise.

The universe of Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie is looking pretty damn promising at this point. Only hours before tonight's new episode dropped, ABC announced that the long-running series would be running for at least one more season. In addition, the buzz surrounding the Jay Ellis-starring spinoff The Rookie: North continues to build. As we head into the season's final run of episodes, we now have overviews for S08E16: "Out of Time" and S08E17: "Dead Ringer" to pass along. But before we get to that, we have a look at what Hawley had to share with Deadline Hollywood about what's still to come as the season finale approaches, and how things are faring for "North."

"The Rookie" Season 8 – "I would say yes, there might be a cliffhanger at the end, potentially," Hawley teased. "It's safe to say that the Monica [Bridget Regan] story comes back in a big way, the task force and Monica. Also, some story that we set up early in the season comes back towards the end."

"The Rookie: North" – "The pilot came out great. The network seems super happy with it. You never know until you know but we have a really amazing cast, led by Jay Ellis who's a star; it was a joy to make that with him and the rest of them. You know me, I'm just an optimistic person in general, so I'm hopeful and optimistic that we could be talking about that in the near future," Hawley shared.

Noting the "three different zones" in play in the spinoff's locale, Hawley believes the spinoff clearly differentiates itself from the franchise series. "It's meant to be Tacoma, the suburbs, and then the middle of nowhere, meth lab in the woods-type thing," he added, noting that the setting "really does feel different than L.A., it really does change the dynamic of the show, even though the setup is the same, patrol officers running around."

As for the prospects of Hawley running two shows in two countries (the U.S. and Canada), Hawley made it clear that he's been there and done that already. "I have done it before; there was a period where I was doing Rookie and Feds and The Recruit at the same time. "It's a lot, but I have a really good team; they really helped me get there from here. So, yeah, I'm hopeful," he shared.

The Rookie Season 8: S08E16 & S08E17 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 16: "Out of Time" – Nolan is put to the test when he's forced to protect a man he doesn't trust. Meanwhile, Lucy and Celina follow a promising lead, and Lopez finds herself conflicted about Wesley's new position.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 17: "Dead Ringer" – Nolan and Harper try to help a desperate mother protect her child, while Lt. Grey and Garza continue to work with Monica despite their misgivings.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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