The Rookie Season 8: Here's Our Updated S08E02: "Fast Andy" Preview

The LAPD and FBI team up when the President visits LA in tonight's episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, S08E02: "Fast Andy."

Tim Bradford takes on a brand-new role as "Chenford" fans look forward to Tim and Lucy’s next chapter.

Miles faces tough new challenges as his instincts are pushed to the limit during a citywide security crisis.

Get a sneak peek at S08E02 "Fast Andy" plus an early look at what's coming in S08E03 "The Red Place."

We've got the LAPD teaming with the U.S. Secret Service when the President visits Los Angeles, Tim (Eric Winter) taking on a new role, Miles (Deric Augustine) having his instincts put to the test, and "Chenford" fans get to see what's next for Tim and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil). A whole lot is going on in tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's O'Neil, Winter, Augustine, Nathan Fillion, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, and Richard T. Jones-starring The Rookie. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's episode, S08E02: "Fast Andy," we have a look at what's ahead with S08E03: "The Red Place."

The Rookie Season 8 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

