Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Finale Images Include BIG Spoiler

We've got an early look at the images for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 finale, S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration."

Since AMC was feeling particularly feisty, we actually have the image gallery for next weekend's second season finale of Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" to pass along. While we're not going to be diving into spoilers so soon after the season's penultimate episode, we do have to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and drop an image spoiler buffer because several images spoil a ten-ton reveal from tonight's episode. Now that you've been warned, here's a look at the overview and image gallery for next weekend's season ender:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E08: "If History Were a Conflagration" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 8: "If History Were a Conflagration" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a painful choice, while Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) puts on a show. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the image gallery released for the season finale:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!