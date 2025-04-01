Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Getting a 90-Minute Upgrade

HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus Season 3 finale "Amor Fati" is getting some extra time to wrap up the season, set to run 90 minutes.

Who's on the receiving end of those gunshots we heard at the start of the season? Who's body was found floating in the hotel's pond? Will Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) take Gary/Greg (Jon Gries) or make sure that he gets the justice he deserves? There are a whole lot of plotlines that are set to converge this Sunday when the third season finale of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus. So much so that Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Rick (Walton Goggins), Lochlan (Sam Nivola), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and the others are going to need a little extra time to sort things out. That means that the Season 3 finale, "Amor Fati," is going to be running 90 minutes – the longest finale of the show so far.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" – Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode preview released for the season finale, followed by a look behind the scenes at S03E07: "Killer Instincts":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

