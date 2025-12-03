Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3: Check Out a Trio of S03E08: "Eurydice" Sneak Peeks

We've got a trio of sneak peeks at CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E08: "Eurydice" for you to check out.

Article Summary Get a first look at Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" with three sneak peek clips.

Colter Shaw investigates to clear a grieving mother accused of her missing daughter’s murder.

Also watch the official trailer and images from this Sunday night's episode.

Preview what’s ahead in Tracker S03E09: "Good Trouble" as Colter uncovers a deeper conspiracy.

We've got some early sneak peeks at this Sunday's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker to pass along. In S03E08: "Eurydice," Colter (Hartley) looks to prove that a mother who's accused of murdering her missing daughter is actually innocent. We've added a trailer and a trio of clips to our overall season rundown below, along with an early look at what S03E09: "Good Trouble" has to offer.

Tracker Season 3: S03E08 & S03E09 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter's murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

