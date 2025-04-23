Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: annecy, Warner Bros

WB Animation, Cartoon Network, Hanna-Barbera Set Annecy 2025 Plans

From previews of new series to an all-star panel for Cartoon Network Studios' anniversary, here's how Annecy Festival 2025 is shaping up.

The Annecy International Animation Festival 2025 has rolled out its schedule and… wow. Running from June 8th to the 14th, the lineup that's in play this year, just from the television/streaming standpoint, is impressive. Previously, we touched on how Adult Swim's adaptation of the New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novel Get Jiro! would be getting a spotlight. Now, we're getting a better look at what Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe have in store for the festival.

"Get Jiro!" and "Bat-Fam" Getting Spotlighted: Along with Get Jiro!, Warner Bros. Animation will also preview the upcoming Prime Video series Bat-Fam. The follow-up to Merry Little Batman spotlights Batman, Alfred, young Damian Wayne (aka Little Batman), and some new faces hanging out in Wayne Manor as they tackle "the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily."

Check Out the Star-Studded Annecy International Animation Festival 2025 Teaser: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe provided this year's festival trailer (which you can check out above). Directed by Grant Orchard with Ben Bocquelet as executive producer, the clip starts off with Bugs Bunny – but before you know it, you will find yourself rewatching it a dozen times to capture all of the "guest stars" who appear.

"Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios": In honor of its anniversary, Cartoon Network Studios is hosting a panel featuring Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake).

"Studio Spotlight: Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe" and "Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus": While the former is expected to offer "industry insights, exciting news, and exclusive first-looks," the latter will see Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Animation discussing their approach to the expanding adult animation market.

Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen and Warner Bros. Animation – Alternative Programming EVP Peter Girardi will be on hand to offer previews and discuss the studios' continued approach to animation. "Annecy is the highlight of our year, and it's an honor for Warner Bros. Animation to participate in such a meaningful way," shared Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. "I want to thank Marcel Jean and the festival leadership for entrusting us with this year's trailer, and Ben Bocquelet for his creative vision. We look forward to our time at this year's festival and celebrating this art form that we love so much."

